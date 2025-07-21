Preta Gil's family: All about Brazilian singer's husband and son Francisco

Popular Brazilian singer Preta Gil passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025, after her long battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023 and was in her United States residence when she passed away. The 50-year-old was seeking experimental treatment for her cancer. She shifted to the US for treatment after exhausting all her options in Brazil, as reported by Mix Vale. Popular Brazilian singer Preta Gil passed away on July 20, 2025, at 50 after battling cancer.(pretagil/Instagram)

About Preta Gil's family

Preta was the daughter of an iconic musician, Gilberto Gil. Gilberto is an influential figure in the Brazilian music industry, a multi-instrumentalist, and a political figure. Preta had two siblings: a sister, Maria Gil, and a brother, Pedro Gil (deceased in 1990).

Preta married twice in her lifetime. Her first marriage was to Otávio Müller, who is an actor by profession. However, the two parted their ways. Preta and Mülle share a son from their marriage, named Francisco, who was born in 1995, according to IMDB.

Later, she got married to Rodrigo Godoy, who is a basketball player and personal trainer. The two started dating in 2013 and got married on May 12, 2015, according to Famous Birthdays.

Preta Gil's cancer treatment journey

After a cancer diagnosis in 2023, she faced a two-and-a-half-year-long journey of treatments, which included surgery to remove the tumor, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Amid the treatment, she was challenged with cancer recurrence and other personal struggles. She also faced an extended hospitalization period of 55 days before discharge in 2025.

In May 2025, she opted to try her options in the US at well-known centres like Memorial Sloan Kettering and the Virginia Cancer Institute, as reported by Mix Vale. The singer used to share updates of her treatment journey on social media and quickly formed a community that now mourns her loss.