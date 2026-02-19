Andrew-Epstein row: Will King Charles' brother face prison on his birthday? Charges explained

King Charles' younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on Thursday over suspicion of misconduct in public office stemming from allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex-trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest took place on the former Prince's 66th birthday. This comes days after Thames Valley Police said that it was investigating allegations against Andrew. A vehicle outside Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle and a former residence of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (REUTERS)

King Charles reacts "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," King Charles said in a statement. The 77-year-old added that his family gives ‘full and wholehearted support and cooperation’.

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course ... Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," his statement read.

Mountbatten-Windsor's office has not responded to the arrest yet.

Explaining the charges against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor According to police, the recently released Epstein files suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor had in 2010 forwarded to the sex-trafficker reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places he had visited on official trips as the government's Special Representative for Trade and Investment.

He was forced to step down from that role in 2011 after his close links to Epstein first emerged.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Thames Valley's Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor face prison? According to the Crown Prosecution Service, misconduct in public office is linked to the serious abuse or neglect of power or responsibilities. It carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Virginia Giuffre's family reacts Virginia Giuffre, who settled a civil lawsuit with the former prince in 2022, had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. The current investigation is not related to these allegations.

"Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," the family of Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, said in a statement.

King Charles had stripped his younger brother of his royal titles last year over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

(With inputs from Reuters)