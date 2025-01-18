Prince Harry declines major Buckingham Palace offer during upcoming London trip: report

Prince Harry has reportedly declined an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit to London. The Duke of Sussex, who is traveling solo for his trial against News Group Newspapers, seems to have opted for alternative accommodations instead of the royal residence. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

The Duke of Sussex is preparing to return to his hometown for his ongoing legal battle at the UK High Court. He, along with former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, will be fighting against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

This visit will also see Harry provided with limited police protection, arranged by London’s Metropolitan Police. While the specifics of his stay remain under wraps, a source told the Mirror that the estranged royal was offered to stay at the lavish royal residence, but turned it down.

Meanwhile, his wife Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will remain in California. After moving to the United States in 2021, the Sussexes have taken legal action against several media organisations, claiming unethical practices and invasions of privacy.

Limited police protection for Harry’s upcoming visit

According to reports, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has approved the deployment of armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command to ensure Harry’s security during his stay. According to the insider, "He is offering Harry limited police protection. The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don't have a lot of spare staff."

This is not the first time Harry has snubbed the Royal family, even during a previous trip to the UK in September, he reportedly chose to bypass royal accommodations, staying instead with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp in Northamptonshire.

Harry’s current security arrangement follows his legal challenge last year, in which he sought full police protection during visits to the UK. The case was dismissed, leaving Harry without the taxpayer-funded security he lost after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.