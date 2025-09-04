Prince Harry may hold ‘golden ticket’ visa letting him live in US indefinitely: Report

Prince Harry’s US residency status continues to spark questions after new records from Donald Trump's administration hinted that he may hold a rare diplomatic visa, one typically reserved for world leaders and foreign royals. Prince Harry may hold rare ‘golden ticket’ US visa (REUTERS)

Prince Harry's ‘golden ticket’

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex could be in possession of an A-1 Head of State visa. This exclusive document, often described as a “golden ticket,” grants its holder the ability to travel freely in and out of the United States with significantly fewer restrictions.

Immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin explained to the outlet that the Department of State is solely responsible for issuing such visas, with limited involvement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Chavin further noted that individuals like Prince Harry, by virtue of their royal status, may receive this classification repeatedly throughout their lives. Each A-1 visa, she explained, typically lasts for five years and allows indefinite entry under a condition known as “duration of status.”

For a royal who remains in the line of succession, that effectively covers a lifetime. Another immigration specialist, cited by the Daily Mail, compared the visa to a “golden ticket” that would allow Prince Harry to remain in the US indefinitely.

The New York Post previously reported that the issue of Prince Harry’s immigration paperwork has been the subject of legal disputes. In 2023, the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, sued DHS for access to its visa records.

Their argument centered on whether the Duke had truthfully disclosed his history of drug use — something he admitted in his memoir Spare, where he recounted experimenting with cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelic mushrooms during his youth.

Critics argued that such admissions should have disqualified him under US immigration rules, unless he received special consideration. However, sources close to Prince Harry maintain that he was fully transparent during the application process. Despite the controversy, the case brought by the Heritage Foundation was eventually closed earlier this year.

Prince Harry’s move to California in 2020 with Meghan Markle, following their decision to step back from royal duties, marked a significant shift in his personal and public life. Earlier this year, he even renounced his British residency, signaling long-term plans to remain stateside. Speaking previously about his life in America, the father of two described his new chapter as fulfilling and stable.

Donald Trump on Prince Harry's immigration status

Former President Donald Trump, when asked about Harry’s immigration status, dismissed the idea of deportation, telling the New York Post in February, “I’ll leave him alone.” While speculation continues over the exact visa type Prince Harry holds, the documents suggest he may indeed enjoy one of the rarest pathways to permanent residence in the US.

FAQs:

Q1. What type of visa is Prince Harry rumored to have?

He is believed to hold an A-1 diplomatic visa, typically reserved for heads of state and foreign royals.

Q2. Why is his visa status controversial?

Prince Harry admitted to past drug use in his memoir Spare, which could have impacted his eligibility for a standard visa.

Q3. Who investigated his immigration records?

The Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security to access Prince Harry’s visa files.

Q4. Has Prince Harry responded to the reports?

Prince Harry’s representatives have not publicly confirmed the exact visa type but insist he was truthful in his application.

Q5. Did Donald Trump comment on Prince Harry’s visa situation?

Yes. Trump told the New York Post he had no plans to deport Prince Harry, saying, “I’ll leave him alone.”