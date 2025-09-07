Prince Harry reminisces first time he truly let his tears roll at Princess Diana's funeral

Prince Harry claims to remember the exact moment he finally let himself cry for his mother, Princess Diana. He wrote about it in Spare, his 2023 memoir, sharing moments from one of the hardest days of his life. Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the time, she was only 36. A week later, the world watched her sons walk behind her coffin, Harry just 12, William 15, in a scene that has become one of the most haunting images of the royal family. King Charles and Princess Diana, born as their second child- Prince Harry(Getty Images/File Photo)

Prince Harry's breaking point at Princess Diana's funeral

In his book, Harry revealed that he nearly broke down during Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” at Westminster Abbey.

“I can’t be sure the notes in my head are from that moment or from clips I’ve seen since,” he wrote. “Possibly they’re vestiges of recurring nightmares. But I do have one pure, indisputable memory of the song climaxing and my eyes starting to sting and tears nearly falling. Nearly," he added as per People.

However, the tears did not actually fall until the coffin reached Althorp House, Diana’s childhood home and final resting place. Harry described how soldiers laid a bridge over the water at Oval Lake so the coffin could be carried to a small island as he and William followed behind.

Inside, he recalled, Diana’s hands were folded with a photo of her sons tucked between them. “Possibly the only two men who ever truly loved her. Certainly, the two who loved her most,” he wrote.

That thought shattered him. “For all eternity we’d be smiling at her in the darkness,” Harry wrote. “My body convulsed and my chin fell, and I began to sob uncontrollably into my hands. I felt ashamed of violating the family ethos, but I couldn’t hold it in any longer,” he added.

Prince Harry previously shared Diana's influence on his life

Harry has spoken often about how his mother shaped him. According to People, he continues to support the charities she championed, including The HALO Trust. He and Meghan Markle also gave their daughter Lilibet the middle name Diana.

In 2022, Harry admitted to talking to people that he still measures his life against her memory. “I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud. In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment, or status," he said. “I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother’s son,” Harry added.

