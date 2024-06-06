Prince Harry wins bid to appeal UK security ruling after big setback; to take legal action for…

Prince Harry has secured a major victory in his ongoing legal battle with the UK government. The High Court has approved his request to challenge their previous verdict that ruled against him receiving publicly funded security for his visits to the UK. The move came after he stepped down from his royal status back in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle and moved to California, US. This means the case will be heard by a higher court, potentially leading to a reversal of the original decision. Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

Prince Harry granted appeal in UK security ruling case

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, launched legal action in 2020 against a decision by the Home Office. The decision revolved around the level of taxpayer-funded security he and his wife Meghan Markle would receive when visiting the UK. After the Sussexes stepped down from their main royal roles, the Home Office decided they wouldn't get the same level of public safety as before. Harry challenged this decision, arguing it was unfair and did not account for the ongoing security risks he and his family face.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also read: Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars team up for the famous novel adaptation, and we are excited

Prince Harry’s security battle in the UK

Repeatedly, the Duke and his family have avoided visiting the UK, citing concerns about their security downgrade. In February, Harry experienced a setback when the High Court upheld the lawfulness of this decision and dismissed his case. Earlier in April, the court denied Harry the opportunity to appeal that decision in a higher court. However, the Court of Appeal has recently announced that it will consider his appeal after a direct request from Harry's legal team.

Also read: Taylor Swift ‘will forget Travis Kelce once she sees me,’ Outlander star teases before Scotland Eras Tour

The decision to reduce security for King Charles’ youngest son was made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC). "The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children," Harry previously stated in an attempt to challenge the decision against him. During his last visit to the UK for Invictus commitments, the Duke reportedly declined an offer to stay at the palace by King Charles, opting for a hotel due to the same security concerns.

Following the last ruling, a legal spokesman for the prince stated his intention to appeal. They said, “The duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec’s own written policy.”

Prince Harry has been granted the green light to challenge Sir Peter's dismissal in the Court of Appeal, as stated in an order issued by Lord Justice Bean on May 23rd.