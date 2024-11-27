Prince Harry's longtime friend James Haskell roasts ‘dysfunctional’ Royal Family

Prince Harry's longtime friend, James Haskell, recently took a brutal swipe at his family. In an interview with the London Times on Tuesday, the former rugby union player slammed the Royal Family as “very dysfunctional.” The 39-year-old also shared that he had spent significant time with the Windsors. Prince Harry's longtime friend James Haskell took a brutal swipe at the Royal Family

Prince Harry's longtime friend James Haskell slams Royal Family as ‘dysfunctional’

“Some aren’t as great as others. They do amazing work — but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional,” Haskell said of the Royal family. Addressing the criticism surrounding the royals, he explained that the monarchy “serves an important role,” adding that he is fond of “what they do.”

Haskell, who hosts The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast with Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, said, “To those who want to get rid of the monarchy—once they’re gone, they’re gone.” “There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do,” he added.

The English athlete shares a close bond with the royals as he was a guest at both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and Zara and Mike Tindall's. Additionally, Haskell and Mike held a special podcast episode last year, with several members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Haskell also recalled making an “inappropriate” joke at the Tindall wedding. “I told a joke about when I was at Mike’s wedding: Prince Andrew was sweating up a storm on the dance floor, but then he realized that everyone was over 18, so he left,” he recalled, adding, “It was inappropriate, but it was funny.”