Kate Middleton wants to scarp this ‘weird’ centuries-old Royal holiday tradition

The British Royal Family's Christmas traditions are steeped in centuries of history. While the family continues to uphold beloved customs like attending the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, a change may be brewing behind the scenes. There are rumours, that Kate Middleton is looking to modernise royal traditions, and one, in particular, has caught her attention: the centuries-old practice of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve.

Rooted in Queen Victoria’s era and inspired by the Royal Family's German heritage, the tradition has remained favourite for generations, but Kate reportedly finds it “weird.”

Kate Middleton wants to axe a royal Christmas tradition

Kate has always found the presents-on-Christmas-Eve tradition weird,” an insider told the Express. While this year’s festivities at Sandringham will likely follow the usual customs, insiders hint that when Kate and William take the reins, this practice could be replaced with a more contemporary and relaxed approach to holiday celebrations, especially at their Norfolk retreat, Anmer Hall.

"It is definitely going to be done away with when they are officially running things,” the source added, referring to the time when the next in line to the throne takes on the official role.

"You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day," they added. During the holiday season, royal watchers look forward to the King's Christmas Speech and the family's traditional appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for a public meet-and-greet.

Where will Harry and Meghan spend their Christmas?

Despite ongoing speculation about reconciliation and a potential return to the UK, it seems Harry and Meghan are celebrating Christmas once again in the US, likely at their Montecito home.

The couple, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will mark the holiday with Meghan's mom, Doria, according to a source who spoke to Closer. “Meghan’s mom Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family,” an insider said.

Sussexes were not mentioned on the guest list for the Royal Family's annual gathering at Sandringham House. However, they were invited to spend Christmas at Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home. Since leaving their royal roles, Harry has remained close to his mother's family, especially his uncle Charles Spencer.