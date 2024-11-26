Harry and Meghan's upcoming polo series dismissed as ‘hilarious,’ friends call it ‘tacky and cringey’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix venture is set to premiere on the streamer next month. The series, Polo, is the Sussesex’s latest project for the streaming giant, but has been met with some criticism. In fact, friends have reportedly branded the show “tacky.” Harry and Meghan's upcoming polo series dismissed as dismissed as 'cringey’ (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

The five-part series will be launching globally on December 10. While the show will not feature Harry and Meghan, it will follow various international players both on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. A trailer for the show offers a sneak peek into the "fast-paced and glamorous world of polo,” showing elite players talking about their experiences with the sport. Nacho Figueras, Harry’s close friend, describes the high stakes of the game, stating, "Imagine going on a horse at 35mph with someone coming at you at full speed.”

Among other polo players who feature in the show are Louis Devaleix, who opens up about the "addicting" adrenaline rush experienced when players play the sport. As reported by The Mirror, he appears alongside Timmy Dutta, Keko Magrini, and father-son duo Adolfo and Poroto Cambiaso, who will face off against each other on the polo field.

While Nacho describes the sport saying, “Polo is not just a sport, polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo,” a feminine voice in the footage says it is "glamorous,” adding that “it's a sexy sport too, dirty, sweaty boys riding.”

‘It's so tacky and cringey’

However, the promo clip has failed to impress the Duke of Sussex’s former polo cronies, who dismissed it as “tacky.” "It's hilarious, but not in a good way. It's so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics,” one person told the Daily Beast.

According to another person, the trailer missed the mark. "The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days. You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams,” the person said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the series’ release, Harry reportedly said in a press release, "This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour. We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport - and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."