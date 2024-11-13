Prince William beats Dwayne Johnson to steal crown of 'world's hottest bald man'; Check out full list here

Prince William continues to hold the title of “world's sexiest bald man in the world”, surpassing major Hollywood celebrities amidst the most difficult year in his life. Prince William, 42, has clinched the top spot on this year's list of the top 10 bald studs, according to a survey that explores search traffic data and attractiveness factors. Prince William, 42, has clinched the top spot on this year's list of the top 10 bald studs, according to a survey that explores search traffic data and attractiveness factors.(AP)

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finished second in the race, followed by Shaquille O'Neal, a former basketball star.

The Reboot search marketing experts created the survey, which explored the internet to find out how many people were looking for visually appealing photos of well-groomed pates. “Bald men have stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world, from Stanley Tucci to Zinedine Zidane to John Travolta,” stated the research team.

Prince William's report card says he still posses sex appeal

According to the study, Prince William, the spouse of Kate Middleton and father to three kids, still posses sex appeal. “With 16,800 annual searches for ‘Prince William’ followed by ‘shirtless’ or ‘naked’ on Google, it’s clear the public agrees,” they said.

The Prince of Wales's face receives an equally remarkable 72% on the golden ratio, while his sleek, glossy scalp obtains 74% for luminance. He garnered a score of 9.91 out of 10 for vocal attractiveness.

While Surfer Kelly Slater claimed fourth place, Terry Crews, a comedian and former NFL player and actor Danny DeVito got fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Moving ahead, Samuel L. Jackson secured seventh place, followed by French soccer player Thierry Henry in eighth place, Stanley Tucci in ninth, and Vin Diesel at tenth and the final spot.

Prince William and his beard

Last year in August, William hit headlines when he debuted his new bearded look. During his South Africa trip, he revealed that his beard had made his daughter Charlotte cry, prompting to shave it off.

“Well, Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears, so I had to shave it off. And then it grew back. I convinced her it was going to be OK!” he explained.