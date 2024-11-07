Prince Harry discussed why Prince William can't ‘have that chance’ to pen a memoir

During the January interview on Good Morning America with Michael Strahan for ABC News, Prince Harry says that he cannot imagine his brother Prince William writing a memoir. At the time, only Harry could be seen promoting Spare, his raw autobiography that shared an emotional side of the young man from the British royal family and his tribulations. During a January 2023 interview, Prince Harry discussed the possibility of Prince William writing a memoir. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

There was a mistake when the Spanish version of Spare was published earlier; the parts of the book leaked in British newspapers. Although he sat for an interview with ABC, which was not as big a news as the earlier coverage, Harry had a funny remark, when asked by Strahan whether William would write a memoir in the future.

“You get a chance to tell your story now. Your brother may never have that chance to tell his side of the story,” Strahan said during the interview. “Are you sympathetic to that?” Harry replied thoughtfully, “Yes, and I think, you know, after I've done this, the book comes out, I would hope that other members of the family feel as though they can write their own book.”

Will William write his own memoir?

The idea of Prince William authoring a memoir may seem surprising, particularly as Harry and Meghan Markle have often spoken of feeling silenced by the royal institution during their time as working royals.

Like in Spare, Harry recounts a tumultuous relationship with his older brother, describing an incident where he was knocked into a dog bowl by William, whom he describes as possessing “alarming baldness.” He also portrayed their stepmother, Queen Camilla, as having “sacrificed” him for public relations purposes.

Similarly, journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, in an authorized biography titled The Prince of Wales: A Biography, offered how Queen Elizabeth II spent limited time with Charles — only half an hour in the mornings and around 90 minutes at bedtime — leaving nannies to witness many of his milestones, such as his first steps. “He often seemed intent not merely on correcting the prince but even mocking him as well,” the biography recounts.

“To their distress and embarrassment, the small boy was frequently brought to tears by the banter to which he was subjected and to which he could find no retort.”