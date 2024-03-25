Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety’ after wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, royal author says

A royal commentator has said that Prince William is dealing with “underlying anxiety” after his wife Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. Royal author Jennie Bond praised William on GB News after he was “wrongly criticised” for not being involved in some public engagements. Prince William is dealing with "underlying anxiety" after his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, a royal author has said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Journalist Dawn Neesom asked Bond if the future king is worried “history will repeat itself” due to “obviously different circumstances,” referring to his mother Princess Diana’s death. “It must be an underlying anxiety for him,” Bond said.

‘If I was him, I’d be thinking ‘why me?’’

“If I was him, I’d be thinking ‘why me? This happened when I was 15 and now I don’t have my brother anymore, I don’t have my mother, I don’t have my brother. My father has cancer and now my wife, my darling wife, who is my rock and means everything to me and three children, why now?’” she said.

“He’s been quite wrongly criticised for perhaps not carrying out as many public engagements as people require of him,” Bond continued.

“Well, we know why now. The poor chap obviously stayed silent about it. He carried on smiling, meeting, greeting, encouraging other people. He’s been supporting causes and with all this going on in the background, there’s incredible pressure on him,” she added.

In a heartbreaking video shared by Kensington Palace, Kate revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She broke her silence days after staying away from the public eye, prompting rumours and conspiracy theories.

William will reportedly continue to balance supporting Kate and maintaining his royal duties. He is expected to get back to public duties after their kids return to school after the Easter break.

Kate and William will reportedly not attend the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel. King Charles, however, is hoping to attend it with his wife, Queen Camilla.