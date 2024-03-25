 Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety’ after wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, royal author says - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety’ after wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, royal author says

BySumanti Sen
Mar 25, 2024 01:29 PM IST

A royal commentator has said that Prince William is dealing with “underlying anxiety” after his wife Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer

A royal commentator has said that Prince William is dealing with “underlying anxiety” after his wife Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. Royal author Jennie Bond praised William on GB News after he was “wrongly criticised” for not being involved in some public engagements.

Prince William is dealing with "underlying anxiety" after his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, a royal author has said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)
Prince William is dealing with "underlying anxiety" after his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, a royal author has said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Journalist Dawn Neesom asked Bond if the future king is worried “history will repeat itself” due to “obviously different circumstances,” referring to his mother Princess Diana’s death. “It must be an underlying anxiety for him,” Bond said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘If I was him, I’d be thinking ‘why me?’’

“If I was him, I’d be thinking ‘why me? This happened when I was 15 and now I don’t have my brother anymore, I don’t have my mother, I don’t have my brother. My father has cancer and now my wife, my darling wife, who is my rock and means everything to me and three children, why now?’” she said.

“He’s been quite wrongly criticised for perhaps not carrying out as many public engagements as people require of him,” Bond continued.

“Well, we know why now. The poor chap obviously stayed silent about it. He carried on smiling, meeting, greeting, encouraging other people. He’s been supporting causes and with all this going on in the background, there’s incredible pressure on him,” she added.

In a heartbreaking video shared by Kensington Palace, Kate revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. She broke her silence days after staying away from the public eye, prompting rumours and conspiracy theories.

William will reportedly continue to balance supporting Kate and maintaining his royal duties. He is expected to get back to public duties after their kids return to school after the Easter break.

Kate and William will reportedly not attend the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel. King Charles, however, is hoping to attend it with his wife, Queen Camilla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Prince William dealing with ‘underlying anxiety’ after wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, royal author says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On