Prince William hires late mother Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers in shocking move; ‘He did not want to continue…’

Prince William, the 42-year-old Prince of Wales, has asked the divorce attorneys for his late mother, Princess Diana, to represent him and the Royal family in a break tradition.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William, the elder son of late Diana and King Charles III, has remarkably forged his own route as the heir apparent to the British throne by eschewing the royal family's longstanding legal staff.

William's extraordinary action formally ends his collaboration with the Harbottle & Lewis legal team, who have represented the royal family for many years.

William has instead engaged the staff of Mishcon de Reya, one of the leading law companies in the UK.

The Prince has hired Anthony Julius, the deputy chairman of the firm and Diana's attorney during her 1996 divorce from Charles. In addition, Julius has a close professional contact with the future king because he was the vice president and one of the original trustees of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund until its dissolution in 2012.

Diana, 36, and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed died in a car accident in Paris.

Reason behind Prince William's move

“William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man,” a source told Daily Mail.

The insider further stressed that the Prince of Wales intends do things on his own way as he “wants to be seen to do them differently” from his father.

“William is more than willing to shake up the status quo behind palace doors as well,” the insider continued, citing his choice to leave his father's legal advisors.

A look at King Charles and Diana's divorce

The divorce between King Charles and Princess Diana was finalized in 1996, the year before the Princess passed away in a car tragedy.

The couple got married in 1981, but they started living separately by 1992.

In December 1992, the British Prime Minister John Major confirmed the House of Commons about their separation following divorce rumours. “This decision has been reached amicably and they will both continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children.”

The late Queen approved their divorce in 1996.