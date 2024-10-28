Prince William makes major confession about heartbreaking chats with his 3 kids on school run: ‘My mother would…’

Prince William has admitted to normalising discussion with his three kids about homelessness while ferrying them backwards and forwards to school. Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis(Reuters)

According to several sources, the 42-year-old Prince of Wales reveals the details in the upcoming documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The 12-month documentary follows the successor to the throne during the initial period of his five-year Homewards program, a locally-led initiative in six locations in the United Kingdom that aims to show that homelessness can be eradicated, The Mirror reported.

Kate Middleton usually accompanies her kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- to school. However, in a preview for a new ITV documentary, Prince William says that he talks to his kids about homelessness on the walk to school, just like his late mother did when he was a lad in an effort to discover solutions.

Prince William recalls chats with mother

According to the Prince of Wales, he speaks to the three when they discover people sleeping on the streets in a similar way to how his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, interacted with him and his brother Prince Harry when they were kids. In the documentary, he says, “When you are that small you are just curious and trying to work out what’s going on. You ask the question ‘why are they sitting there?"

“My mother would talk to us a bit about why they were there and it definitely made a really big impact.”

In an excerpt from the forthcoming show, William is questioned when he thinks it might be appropriate to introduce George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, to homelessness.

“I am probably already doing it on the school run. The first few times I thought 'do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?' Sure enough, they did. They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on,” he replied.

Also Read: Prince William breaks silence on Harry for first time in years, shares touching memory with brother

Prince William addressing homelessness to ‘help those in need’

The Prince further underscored the importance of conversing with the kids at young age in a bid to make them understand the world around them.

In other parts of the show, William responds defiantly to those who have questioned whether he ought to spearhead a movement to abolish homelessness.

In response, he asserts that his motivation to address homelessness is motivated by “no other agenda” but “desperately trying to help” those in need.