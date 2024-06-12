Prince William will fly to Germany for England vs Denmark Euro 2024 match

Prince William will be flying to Germany to attend the England vs. Denmark Euro 2024 match, Kensington Palace confirmed. The Prince of Wales is set to visit the Frankfurt Arena to see England's second group-stage match Thursday, June 20. The 41-year-old, the president of the Football Association, visited the England team earlier this week. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he visits, Cardiff Metropolitan University where The Earthshot Prize and the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales are jointly hosting an event to celebrate the Welsh seaweed industry, in Cardiff, on June 11, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Prince William will fly to Germany

The palace confirmed Prince William's attendance at the football match in a statement that read, “The Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will attend the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between England and Denmark at Frankfurt Arena on Thursday 20th June,” per Mail Online.

On Monday, Prince William met with Gareth Southgate's 26-player squad, where he cheered on the team with an unconventional speech. “The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat,” he said.

The Prince of Wales continued, “So I then had visions of you all running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest's advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio.”

“Tournament football is brutal and it requires a lot more than you've already given…It's going to be difficult, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be challenging, it’s going to be everything that you’ve ever dreamed of, you know, wearing that England shirt,” he added, per Express.

“What Gareth has instilled in all of you over the years, I really feel that you’re a unit. You fight for each other, you play for each other and you really care about putting that shirt on,” Prince William further said.