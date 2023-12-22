Professor whose work Claudine Gay allegedly plagiarised calls for her firing: ‘Steer the university back towards sanity’

A professor who Harvard President Claudine Gay allegedly copied has called for her firing to make sure the school gets“back towards sanity.” This comes after Harvard received a complaint outliningmore than 40 allegations of plagiarism against Gay. Harvard University President Claudine Gay watches a video being played during a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023 (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo)(REUTERS)

The new allegations were submitted to Harvard's research integrity officer, Stacey Springs. These included examples reported by the Washington Free Beacon and other outlets.

‘She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated’

The prominent professor in question, Dr. Carol M. Swain, has taken to X to provide some “unsolicited advice for Harvard University.” “Stop listening to the apologists for plagiarism,” she wrote. “Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated.”

“Hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity. Appeasing the Marxist identity politics mob should not be a consideration. The person for the job might be a middle to older age white Jewish man who believes in classical liberalism,” Swain added, in part.

She went on to advise that Harvard should have a conversation with “people who have been harmed” by Gay’s plagiarism and the “system that protects her.”

“Recognize that Harvard’s systematic racism and classism have far reaching effects,” Swain wrote, concluding by saying Hardvard must apologise to “alumni, students, parents, and donors who have been harmed and embarrassed.”

Swain, a political science professor who formerly taught at Vanderbilt University, accused Gay of using sections of a book she published in 1993, as well as an article that was published in 1997, without giving her credit, according to New York Post.

Republican-led congressional committee investigating allegations against Claudine Gay

A Republican-led congressional committee is now investigating claims that Gay plagiarised content. Acopy of the complaint against Gay reviewed by the Free Beacon revealed that she quoted or paraphrased authors without proper attribution, including missing quotation marks around phrases or sentences. Even entire paragraphs were lifted without any changes made. The list of examples include as many as seven of Gay’s publications, which is nearly half of her scholarly output.