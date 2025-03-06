Pro-Palestine students face crackdown at Columbia University, Donald Trump’s role questioned

Columbia University has launched a crackdown on students critical of Israel, with its newly formed Office of Institutional Equity initiating disciplinary action against several students. Maryam Alwan, who was arrested and suspended after her arrest at the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" in 2024 at New York's Columbia University in 2024 is photographed outside the campus, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP)

Among them is senior Maryam Alwan, who was accused of harassment after writing an op-ed in the student newspaper calling for divestment from Israel.

The disciplinary office has issued notices to dozens of students in recent weeks for activities such as sharing social media posts supporting Palestinians and participating in unauthorised protests.

Some students are under investigation for actions outside campus, including posting stickers criticising university trustees and co-hosting an art exhibition on a past campus occupation.

Alwan was informed that her article, which called for severing academic ties with Israel, could be considered “unwelcome conduct” based on religion, national origin, or military service.

She described the situation as “dystopian” and said it made her hesitant to speak on the issue again. The university warned that possible penalties range from a warning to expulsion.

The new disciplinary committee has drawn criticism from students, faculty, and free speech advocates, who argue that Columbia is yielding to external pressure, including threats from former US President Donald Trump to cut funding to universities and deport student protesters.

On Monday, federal agencies announced they were considering cutting $51 million in contracts to Columbia and reviewing billions in additional grants due to alleged “inaction” against antisemitic harassment.

However, Columbia responded by saying that it does not tolerate calls for violence or terror on campus. Meanwhile, House Republicans have launched their own review of the university’s disciplinary process, demanding records related to nearly a dozen incidents.

The committee operates in secrecy, requiring students to sign non-disclosure agreements before accessing case details. Some students have reported being falsely accused of attending protests or posting social media content they had no involvement with. Others say they were pressured to disclose the names of students involved in pro-Palestinian activism.

Jewish students have also received disciplinary notices for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while others have accused the administration of allowing an antisemitic atmosphere on campus.

The disciplinary measures have sparked renewed protests. Students have occupied buildings at Barnard College, Columbia’s affiliate, following the expulsion of two students accused of disrupting an Israeli history class.

Several protesters were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police on Wednesday night.

With AP inputs