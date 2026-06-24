Pueblo, Colorado tornado warning update: Scary videos, photos show dangerous storm - watch
A tornado warning was issued for Pueblo county in Colorado and photos and videos showed a dangerous storm forming nearby.
A tornado warning was issued for Pueblo county in Colorado on June 23. Local channel KKTV 11 News reported that the tornado warning was active till 10:45pm while some severe thunderstorm warnings were active till 11:15pm.
“Threats include golf ball to baseball size hail and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!,” the local channel reported. “Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot and Avondale, CO,” were likely to be affected, the local channel added.
Notably, Fort Morgan in Colorado also saw rainfall today while Wiggins saw hail damage amid the ongoing warnings for the state issued by the National Weather Service.
Another page on X noted “Tornado warning in Pueblo County, CO with destructive 2.75-inch baseball hail and 70 mph winds. Severe supercells are tearing across CO right now.” A local meteorologist also shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.
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“Tornado Warning and multiple Destructive Severe Thunderstorms in southern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, amid the tornado warning for Pueblo, scary photos and videos have emerged showing a dangerous storm forming nearby.
Pueblo tornado warning: Scary videos, photos emerge
One person on X shared a video showing lightning flash across the sky. “INSANE BOLTS above my head west of the tornado warned storm in Pueblo, CO,” they wrote.
Another asked “A tornado warning means there is an active tornado- do you mean a watch? Or a warning? They are very different terms- coming from someone who lived in tornado Alley at one point it's important not to confuse the two at the wrong times,” while one person clarified that a tornado warning was in place.
Meanwhile, other shared photos showing an overcast sky in Pueblo County.
A video was also shared where lightning could be seen and thunder could be heard.
Then person noted the alleged video was taken in the ‘Northside of Pueblo West’. Another person shared an alleged video where lightning flashes could be seen across the night sky with strong winds blowing.
They noted the video was taken in ‘Northside pueblo’. More alleged videos of the storm were shared by people online.
“We sat and watched that storm from our covered porch. The lightening was insane! We’re southeast of Fountain on the prairie. We are experiencing off and on rain and very small hail,” one wrote. Another added they were seeing the lightning from 50 miles away.
Yet another said “From my house! I live on the East Side of Pueblo. It’s been going like this for half and hour!”.
Another video was shared from Pueblo Depot, a person on Facebook wrote.
The clip showed heavy rainfall with lightning across the sky.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More