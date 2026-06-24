Pueblo, Colorado tornado warning update: Scary videos, photos show dangerous storm - watch

A tornado warning was issued for Pueblo county in Colorado on June 23. Local channel KKTV 11 News reported that the tornado warning was active till 10:45pm while some severe thunderstorm warnings were active till 11:15pm. Videos and photos showed thunderstorms amid a tornado warning for Pueblo, Colorado. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“Threats include golf ball to baseball size hail and damaging winds. Stay weather aware!,” the local channel reported. “Pueblo Airport, Pueblo Depot and Avondale, CO,” were likely to be affected, the local channel added.

Notably, Fort Morgan in Colorado also saw rainfall today while Wiggins saw hail damage amid the ongoing warnings for the state issued by the National Weather Service.

Another page on X noted “Tornado warning in Pueblo County, CO with destructive 2.75-inch baseball hail and 70 mph winds. Severe supercells are tearing across CO right now.” A local meteorologist also shared a map of the areas likely to be impacted.

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“Tornado Warning and multiple Destructive Severe Thunderstorms in southern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties,” they wrote.