Putin plane tracker: Where is Russian president and when will he meet Donald Trump? Latest here

President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, flew to Alaska on Friday for a summit that could determine the future of the war in Ukraine. Ahead of taking the flight, the former warned that if the Kremlin boss does not budge, the talks will not go ahead. Moscow, meanwhile, said that the two leaders will speak for at least six or seven hours. Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Magadan region's Governor Sergei Nosov (via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the FlightRadar 24 page showed over 150,000 people tracking a flight from Russia to Alaska. The flight was numbered RA-64531. While we cannot verify if Putin was in the aircraft, social media users said they were tracking the Russian president's journey.

“According to Flightradar, Vladimir Putin's plane has landed,and it was tracked by half a million people,” one person claimed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also posted a screenshot of FlightRadar.

Several others tweeted about Putin ‘landing’ in Alaska. But there was no evidence to back these reports.

“The plane has been the most TRACKED FLIGHT in the world on Flightradar24 - but it's very unlikely to be Vladimir Putin's plane,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, CNN published photos from the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Base, showing a red carpet laid out in an L-shape for Putin and Trump to walk down to a platform that’s been labeled ‘ALASKA 2025’. The red carpet has four F-22 Raptor fighter jets lined up alongside it, the media outlet reported.

Putin is a ‘smart guy’

Ahead of the meeting, President Trump said he will be disappointed if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire.

“I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

“Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop. This is not to do with Europe. Europe’s not telling me what to do. But they’re going to be involved in the process, obviously, along with Zelensky.”

“Been doing it for a long time, but so have I. We get along. There’s a good respect level on both sides.”

When and where will Trump and Putin meet?

Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to meet at 11:30 AM Alaska time (3:30 PM ET) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, as confirmed by recent White House and Kremlin announcements.