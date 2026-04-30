Queens fire breaks out after explosion, 10 injured: All on knife dispute

A major explosion ignited a major five-alarm fire at a residence in Queens, resulting in multiple NYPD officers being hospitalized. According to NY POST, ten people were injured, including seven police officers. An explosion in Queens sparked a five-alarm fire, injuring ten, including seven police officers. Responding to a dispute, officers faced the blast while trying to enter a residence. Firefighters contained the fire, and investigations are underway regarding the explosion and the initial altercation.

Police were dispatched to a dispute shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday at a property located on 130th Street in South Richmond Hill. The initial report stated that a man was inside the residence armed with a knife. At one point, he barricaded himself in the basement, according to police reports, CNS News reported.

As officers attempted to enter the premises, an explosion occurred.

The blast's force propelled the officers, with at least two being lifted off the ground. One officer sustained serious lacerations to the head, as reported by police officials.

Massive fire Queens: Firefighting ops take

Over 100 firefighters and EMS personnel were deployed to extinguish the fire ignited by the blast. They arrived to find a two-story house completely engulfed in flames.

The fire originated in one home and rapidly spread to the adjacent property.

Footage from the scene captures large plumes of smoke billowing from the block.

Queens fire: Residents report loud blast Queens residents reported hearing the explosion.

"It was a loud boom and possible gunshots because I saw the police officers backing up, and then they were like 'you gotta evacuate, you gotta evacuate,'" one resident stated, as per CBS News. "I just grabbed what I could and hopped in my car and drove away cause worst comes to worst, I could at least sit in my car and charge my phone, and go to someone's house."

A representative from the police department stated that no gunfire was detected.

Fire department officials have confirmed that there are no injuries or fatalities reported. According to law enforcement, the officers who were transported to the hospital are all in stable condition.

The FDNY is advising people in the vicinity to steer clear of the smoke and anticipate traffic delays during the morning hours.

The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated, and police are also examining the circumstances that led to the initial altercation.