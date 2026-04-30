Who is Keyshun Jones? Former Texas Chick-fil-A worker accused of $80K Mac and Cheese scam

A former employee of Chick-fil-A has been accused of embezzling over $80,000 through a fraudulent refund scheme following his termination, FOX4 reported, citing police. Tarrant County's online jail records indicate that Keyshun Jones faces charges including property theft, money laundering, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and fraudulent use of identification. (Tarrant County, Texas)

Grapevine Police stated that the investigation commenced in November 2025 after the proprietor of a local Chick-fil-A reported a theft incident.

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Who is Keyshun Jones? Detectives analyzing surveillance footage identified the suspect as Keyshun Jones, a former staff member who had been dismissed approximately one month before.

Police said that the footage captured Jones unauthorized behind the counter, where he allegedly utilized the restaurant’s register to process around 800 orders of macaroni and cheese trays and subsequently issued refunds to his personal credit cards.

Authorities reported that the total amount of the transactions exceeded $80,000.

According to the release, the employee was terminated a month before the incident and was not supervised during the theft.

The owner/operator, Jarvis Boyd, notified the police about the theft, prompting an investigation that commenced in November 2025.

Charges against Keyshun Jones According to police, Jones managed to evade arrest despite several attempts to apprehend him. He was ultimately taken into custody on April 17, 2026, with the aid of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department.

Jones is facing charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest, as stated by the police.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in state prison — during which time he will also have the option to order mac & cheese, as indicated by the menus provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Shooting near Chick-fil-A in New Jersey In a recent incident at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, one individual lost their life and several others sustained injuries.

Union County Police arrived at the scene following reports of the shooting on April 11 at approximately 9 p.m. local time, according to ABC 7 and CBS New York.

According to Newsweek, one person was confirmed dead and at least six individuals were shot during the event. The identities of the victims and suspects have not been disclosed as of that time.