Ram Mandir celebrations in US, car rally organised at Golden Gate Bridge with Tesla light show

California or Ayodhya? Before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Mandir, the Indian community in California's Silicon Valley organized a large rally to commemorate this significant occasion. More than 1,100 enthusiastic participants, bearing saffron banners featuring the image of the Ram temple, took part in a massive car rally in the Bay Area. Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates: Photo of Ram temple before the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. (AP)

Golden City dazzles ahead of Ram Temple festivities

On Saturday night, the march, which commenced in Sunnyvale and proceeded to the Warm Spring BART station and Golden Gate, concluded with a splendid Tesla car light show. Digital billboard vehicles displaying various scenes from the Ramayana along with the image of Lord Ram and the grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya fueled the excitement to another level.

Devotees, granted valid police permission, joyously danced at various locations, bringing along traditional instruments like dhol nagara. The rally, orchestrated by six dedicated Hindu volunteers, spanned a distance of more than 150 km, culminating in Fremont in the Bay Area.

The Tesla light show with over 300 cars

Hundreds of Teslas, their lights synced in a mesmerizing dance, took center stage at a pre-Ram Mandir celebration, drawing in participants from afar who coordinated online. Prime Minister Modi's on his way for the big ceremony Monday. The grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place at 12PM IST (1:30 AM EST)

Ayodhya celebrations at Times Square

The grand celebration extended to New York's iconic Times Square, where the Indian diaspora assembled to illuminate the renowned location in honor of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Attendees adorned traditional attire and engaged in joyful activities, including dancing and singing bhajans and other songs.

