Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother arrested after raids at his Florida mansion

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, has been arrested for multiple fraud and theft charges based on a warrant from Florida. The arrest took place following a raid earlier in the day at his South Florida residence. His mother has also been taken into custody. Sean Kingston's Southwest Ranches, Fla., home is shown during a raid by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 23, 2024. A SWAT team raided rapper Kingston's rented mansion on Thursday, and arrested his mother on fraud and theft charges that an attorney says stems partly from the installation of a massive TV at the home. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)

The Broward County Sheriff's Office reported that Kingston was apprehended in Fort Irwin, California, and will be held in San Bernardino, approximately 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier that day, Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested at their home in Southwest Ranches, a community located 22 miles northwest of Miami, on fraud charges.

Both the arrests and raids were made by BSO's Dania Beach District deputies, BSO's Strategic Investigations Unit, and Davie Police SWATThe investigation is still ongoing.

Kingston, who was renting the mansion, allegedly failed to complete payments to VER VER Entertainment for a $150,000 entertainment system that included a 232-inch television. The complaint claims that Kingston convinced the company to accept a lower down payment and promised credit towards the purchase by producing promotional videos featuring Justin Bieber.

Sean Kingston's Legal Troubles

Sean Kingston, 34, who is famous for his hit songs "Beautiful Girls," "Fire Burning," and “Eenie Meenie.” has accused of assault and threat by music video producer GXDLIKE. Allegations that Kingston has denied, according to TMZ.

In 2020, Kingston faced a grand theft warrant for allegedly receiving jewelry without paying for it. He has had multiple legal issues with jewelers over the years, often being sued for not paying for items he received.

In 2016, Kingston was involved in an altercation at the Penthouse Nightclub & Dayclub in Los Angeles, during which he was robbed of a $300,000 chain, as reported by TMZ.

In 2011, Kingston suffered serious injuries after crashing his watercraft into a bridge in Miami Beach, which also injured a female passenger. He was hospitalized in critical condition, where doctors discovered a torn aorta, necessitating heart surgery.