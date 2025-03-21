Rapper Yella Beezy arrested for murder of MO3: Report

Rapper Yella Beezy was reportedly arrested in Dallas on Thursday for with a capital murder charge in the death of rapper Mo3, TMZ reported. According to court documents obtained by the entertainment website, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, is accused of causing the death of Melvin Noble aka Mo3 on November 11, 2020. The rapper reportedly provided ‘financial compensation’ to the hitman(Source: Dallas Police Department)

The documents further show that investigators believe Beezy hired a Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble. Fox 4 reported that the Dallas rapper was formally indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday and arrested two days later.

A screenshot of the indictment surfaced on social media. It shows that White fatally shot Mo3 on a Dallas highway. He was chased on foot and shot multiple times on Interstate 35E.

TMZ further added that Conway provided ‘financial compensation’ to the hitman. Kewon White has been arrested in connection to Noble’s killing.

Texas law classifies capital murder with remuneration as an especially heinous offense. This category of capital murder involves a killing committed in exchange for money or other forms of compensation, elevating its severity under the Texas Penal Code.

If convicted, the defendant faces one of two possible outcomes: life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, depending on the decision of the court and jury.

Yella Beezy and Mo3’s beef featured several diss tracks, threats and social media insults. In 2019, Beezy survived a drive-by shooting in Lewisville, Texas. However, the incident was not linked to Mo3.