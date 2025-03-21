Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rapper Yella Beezy arrested for murder of MO3: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 07:16 AM IST

According to court documents, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, is accused of causing the death of Melvin Noble aka Mo3 in Nov 2020.

Rapper Yella Beezy was reportedly arrested in Dallas on Thursday for with a capital murder charge in the death of rapper Mo3, TMZ reported. According to court documents obtained by the entertainment website, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, is accused of causing the death of Melvin Noble aka Mo3 on November 11, 2020.

The rapper reportedly provided ‘financial compensation’ to the hitman(Source: Dallas Police Department)
The rapper reportedly provided ‘financial compensation’ to the hitman(Source: Dallas Police Department)

The documents further show that investigators believe Beezy hired a Kewon Dontrell White to kill Noble. Fox 4 reported that the Dallas rapper was formally indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday and arrested two days later.

A screenshot of the indictment surfaced on social media. It shows that White fatally shot Mo3 on a Dallas highway. He was chased on foot and shot multiple times on Interstate 35E.

TMZ further added that Conway provided ‘financial compensation’ to the hitman. Kewon White has been arrested in connection to Noble’s killing.

Texas law classifies capital murder with remuneration as an especially heinous offense. This category of capital murder involves a killing committed in exchange for money or other forms of compensation, elevating its severity under the Texas Penal Code.

If convicted, the defendant faces one of two possible outcomes: life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, depending on the decision of the court and jury.

Yella Beezy and Mo3’s beef featured several diss tracks, threats and social media insults. In 2019, Beezy survived a drive-by shooting in Lewisville, Texas. However, the incident was not linked to Mo3.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On