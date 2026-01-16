Raul Gutierrez: 5 things to know about man who stole rifle from FBI car in Minneapolis
Independent journalist Nick Sortor posted a video, showing a person taking an assault rifle from a vehicle belonging to federal agents, in Minneapolis.
The man who stole an assault rifle from a federal vehicle in Minneapolis has been identified as Raul Gutierrez. Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who videoed the individual yesterday, confirmed his identity after speaking to the Department of Justice.
Sortor also spoke about the incident when appearing on Fox News. Sharing a clip from the same, he wrote on X “I am pleased to confirm the ATF and DOJ executed an ARREST WARRANT for the man I caught on video stealing an FBI rifle out of a car during the Minneapolis riots last night Raul Gutierrez, 33, a member of the LATIN KINGS gang, has a lengthy rap sheet. Great work to the ATF, DOJ, and FBI for capturing this guy so quickly!”
Initially, when Sortor had posted the video, many believed it to be an ICE vehicle. However, it has now been identified as an FBI vehicle. The clip showed several people trying to break into a box in the trunk of a car.
Sortor wrote “Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing. I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.”
Here's everything to know about Gutierrez.
Raul Gutierrez: 5 things to know
- Gutierrez is 33 years old and was arrested by the Hennepin County Sheriff's office
- He is from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, as per the arrest record
- Gutierrez is being held without bail for probable theft involving a weapon
- His housing location is listed as City Hall as per the arrest record
- Sortor reported that Gutierrez is a member of the Latin Kings gang and has a lengthy rap sheet
Mugshots of Gutierrez were shared as well, showing his tattooed face. The news of his arrest comes a day after the second reported ICE shooting in Minnesota. An agent, in this case, opened fire after coming under attack during an arrest, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. Minnesota and especially Minneapolis is on edge after Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, was fatally shot by an ICE agent identified as Jonathan Ross.