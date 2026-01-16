Raul Gutierrez: 5 things to know about man who stole rifle from FBI car in Minneapolis

The man who stole an assault rifle from a federal vehicle in Minneapolis has been identified as Raul Gutierrez. Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who videoed the individual yesterday, confirmed his identity after speaking to the Department of Justice. Mugshots of Raul Gutierrez taken after his arrest. (HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Sortor also spoke about the incident when appearing on Fox News. Sharing a clip from the same, he wrote on X “I am pleased to confirm the ATF and DOJ executed an ARREST WARRANT for the man I caught on video stealing an FBI rifle out of a car during the Minneapolis riots last night Raul Gutierrez, 33, a member of the LATIN KINGS gang, has a lengthy rap sheet. Great work to the ATF, DOJ, and FBI for capturing this guy so quickly!”