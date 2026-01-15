North Minneapolis shooting: Protesters clash with federal agents, flashbangs & tear gas used: ‘Like a war zone’ | Videos

Chaos ensued in the streets of Minneapolis after protesters clashed with federal agents following a shooting involving an individual from Venezuela. Videos of the clashes have surfaced on social media. Federal law enforcement agents and police officers in riot gear walk amid smoke from crowd-control devices after protests broke out following the shooting of a Venezuelan man by a Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP) (AFP)

Videos show federal agents appearing to deploy tear gas and flashbangs to disperse crowds following the shooting. Other clips have surfaced with the claim that protesters were seen “breaking into suspected federal vehicles” to search for “documents.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement posted on X that the situation in Minneapolis is “not sustainable.” “Tonight a man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent on the Northside,” he wrote. “No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable.”

Frey claimed that immigration agents have flooded the Minneapolis area and are "creating chaos,” but also urged protesters against "taking the bait." Frey, who has been critical of federal immigration authorities since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, said tonight, according to NBC News, “I’ve seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable. If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too.”

However, when protesters and immigration enforcement clashed on the streets, Frey discouraged violence. "And for anyone that is taking the bait tonight: Stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos,” he said.

Here are some videos that have surfaced on X: