Renee Good-George Floyd connection revealed as Minneapolis woman's family hires legal team

The family of Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis, has hired the same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family to pursue accountability, according to The US Mirror. The firm, Romanucci & Blandin, previously represented the family of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. (Getty Images via AFP/ Reuters)

The incident, which occurred shortly after Good dropped her child off at school, was partially captured on video and has sparked public outrage and protests across Minneapolis and other cities. Demonstrators are calling for transparency, and city and state officials have also taken legal action against the federal government in response to the shooting.

Family seeks legal team Good’s partner, parents, and four siblings confirmed they had retained Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago-based law firm with a history of high-profile police accountability cases. The firm previously represented the family of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

In a statement cited by The Washington Post, the firm said: “What happened to Renée is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America.” The attorneys added that Good’s family wants to honor her life by promoting progress toward “a kinder and more civil America.” They mentioned that they do not want her death used as a political tool.

What to know about Antonio M. Romanucci One of the firm’s founding partners, Antonio M. Romanucci, was part of the legal team that secured a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family in 2021, the largest of its kind involving police misconduct, according to The Washington Post. That case involved challenging official law enforcement narratives and commissioning an independent autopsy.

Romanucci told The Washington Post that concern over Good’s death extends far beyond Minneapolis. “People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renée,” he said. He added that the family wants to understand how she could have been killed shortly after dropping her child off at school, and what could have been done to ensure she returned safely that afternoon.