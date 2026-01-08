Protestors clash with federal agents in US' Minneapolis after ICE shoots woman

Protestors and law enforcement agents clashed in the United States' Minneapolis on Thursday while the former were demonstrating against the killing of a woman by the agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday. Protestors clash with federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on January 8, 2026. (AFP)

During the clash, at least protestor was detained, reported news agency AFP.

The law enforcement officials were armed with pepperball guns and tear gas when they faced the protestors, out of which, at least one was carrying a sign that read “ICE = murder”.

An unidentified ICE agent shot dead 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good in the head on Wednesday, following which, enraged people took to streets to express their outrage. While state and local officials demanded that ICE leave Minnesota after the incident, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ICE agents won't go anywhere, reported news agency Associated Press.

“We should be horrified” Amid Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown and the ICE's fatal shooting of the woman, several protestors gathered around a federal building which is serving as a base for the crackdown and shouted slogans such as “No More ICE,” “Go Home Nazis,” “Quit Your Job,” according to the AP report.

“We should be horrified, We should be saddened that our government is waging war on our citizens. We should get out and say no. What else can we do?” the report quoted a protestor, Shanta Hejmadi, as saying.

During the protests, the officers of Border Patrol clashed with them and also fired smoke grenades.

The federal officials called the shooting of the woman an act of self-defense, however, the mayor of the city described it as unnecessary and reckless. The victim, identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good, was the mother of a 6-year-old. A video posted to social media shows a woman, who describes Macklin Good as her wife, sobbing while sitting near the deceased's vehicle.