A heavy pall of grief hung over Crans-Montana on Sunday as more than a thousand mourners walked in silence through the Swiss ski resort to remember those killed and injured in a horrific New Year's fire. Raw emotion as mourners pay tribute to Swiss fire victims

The police said 24 of the 40 people killed in the tragic blaze have now been identified, including 11 minors and six foreign nationals.

The owners of Le Constellation, the bar that quickly turned into an inferno, are under criminal investigation.

A mass dedicated to the victims was held at a small chapel some 300 metres down the road from the gutted bar, outside which well-wishers have left an abundance of flowers, candles and messages of sympathy.

Jean-Marie Lovey, the Bishop of Sion in southwest Switzerland, told the packed chapel it was "unbearable for so many families to remain in the darkness of suffering and death", his voice breaking with sadness.

"Many of the victims were apprentices, high school students, and university students," said Pastor Gilles Cavin, representing Protestant Reformed Church of Switzerland.

"In the face of the unspeakable, in the face of the brutality of death and suffering, we refuse to look away. We are here to express our compassion, our solidarity."

- Applause for drained rescuers -

In the square outside, several hundred people stood in temperatures as low as -9 degrees Celsius, following the service on a giant screen.

After the mass, sympathisers slowly and silently walked together towards Le Constellation and the makeshift memorial outside.

A wave of applause suddenly broke out from the back of the crowd, which parted as rescuers and emergency service workers walked through, many of whom were visibly overcome with the spontaneous outpouring of gratitude.

Gina, from a neighbouring village, told AFP she attended out of solidarity and joined in the applause.

"Their task must have been dreadful. They were devastated. Now, they're scarred for life; that's clear," she said.

By the flowers and candles, the crowd joined in singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah".

"When we were listening to the singing it just brings a wave of emotion," Beverley, 58, a British national who lives near Lausanne told AFP.

"It must be so, so difficult for the families who are still waiting. It must be very painful for them."

A church minister had to walk away, having broken down in tears.

"It's too hard. Too much suffering," he said, his voice fading.

- Bodies identified -

Local police, who had already identified eight Swiss fatalities, announced they had identified 10 more Swiss nationals four women and six men aged 14 to 31.

They have also identified the bodies of two 16-year-old Italians, a 39-year-old Frenchman, a 16-year-old dual national of Italy and the United Arab Emirates, an 18-year-old Romanian and an 18-year-old Turk.

Of the 119 injured survivors, the Swiss government said 35 patients had been transferred to specialist burns clinics in neighbouring Germany, France and Italy, plus Belgium.

Regarding the likely cause of the fire, authorities have pointed the finger at lit sparklers attached to champagne bottles igniting soundproofing foam on the ceiling.

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti owned and managed Le Constellation, which was crammed with young partygoers when the blaze began in a packed basement at around 1:30 am on Thursday.

A criminal investigation has been opened against the pair. They are charged with manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Jacques Moretti insisted to the Swiss press on Friday that all safety norms were followed at the bar, which according to the Crans-Montana website had a capacity of 300 people plus 40 on its terrace.

Video footage which has emerged from the tragedy shows young people desperately trying to flee the scene, some breaking windows to try to force their way out.

Switzerland has declared a national day of mourning for January 9, with all church bells poised to ring at 2:00 pm . A moment of silence is also planned.

During his address at St Peter's Square in Rome, Pope Leo XIV voiced his "closeness to those who are grieving" the disaster.

"I assure you of my prayers for the young people who died, for the injured, and for their families," he said.

rjm-bur/apo/st

