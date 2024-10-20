Real-life hero: New York man died saving woman, son on Bermuda vacation

48-year-old Jamie Lambros, from Long Island, New York, died while trying to save a mother and her son from drowning in Bermuda. A picture of Jamie Lambros, 48, shared by his family.(GoFundMe)

Several American news outlets reported this week that the NY man passed away on October 7 as he was attempting to rescue a woman and her 10-year-old son at Horseshoe Bay Beach. The mom and son in question are said to have survived the incident. However, Lambros didn't.

The fatal incident that consumed the Deer Park resident's life took place when he was on a cruise vacation with 11 members of his family.

New York man's family remembers him after he sacrifices his life to save others

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden loss of our beloved Jamie Lambros. While on vacation in Bermuda, Jamie tragically passed away saving a ten-year-old child from drowning,” reads a GoFundMe campaign hoping to raise Lambros’ funeral cost.

The fundraiser further establishes that the late 48-year-old man “showed the courage and selflessness that those who knew will always remember” in his final moments. “He died a hero, giving his life so another could live.”

In addition to the GoFundMe message reflecting his family’s warm memories of his character, Lambros’ brother, Joey Pappas, told WABC, “He was my hero when I was a kid and he was my hero now.” He also lamented that he and his brother “never split up, and the one time we split up, this happens.”

The deceased man’s mother, Phyllis Gasparri, told WNBC that his heroic actions were a reflection of his good character. His family also said Lambros courageously intervened at the scene to bring the mother and her son back to safety even though swimming wasn’t his strong suit. “He went into the water to save that kid,” his mother said. “That’s who he was. He will give you the shirt off his back, he will help anyone.”

The New York man’s mother and brother also called to attention that the vacation spot, though widely publicised and advertised, isn’t without its risks. “There’s no rescue skis, there’s no emergency teams that’s gonna get there in time,” Gasparri noted. Pappas also pointed out, “We want change, we want tourists to be safe, we never want anyone else to feel this pain ever.”

On the other hand, the Bermuda Police told WABC that warnings about turbulent waters at the beach had been issued in light of the ongoing hurricane season.