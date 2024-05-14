 Red Lobster shuts down multiple restaurants, check out full list of closed locations - Hindustan Times
Red Lobster shuts down multiple restaurants, check out full list of closed locations

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 14, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Red Lobster has “temporarily closed” 87 locations across 27 states, check out complete list

After considering filing for bankruptcy last month, popular seafood chain Red Lobster has now shut down multiple restaurants in the US. On Monday, the Florida-based restaurant chain closed 87 locations across 27 states. These abrupt closures come after years of financial woes.

ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant on April 17, 2024 in Rohnert Park, California. Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address rising labor costs and in hopes of renegotiating property leases and long-term contracts. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant on April 17, 2024 in Rohnert Park, California. Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address rising labor costs and in hopes of renegotiating property leases and long-term contracts. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Red Lobster struggled financially in recent years

In 2023, Red Lobster lost $11 million following its Endless Shrimp promotion. At the time, Ludovic Garnier, the CFO of Thai Union Group, which holds a stake in the company, said, "Something which was different from our expectations is the proportion of the people selecting this promotion was much higher compared to expectation."

Full list of Red Lobster closed locations:

The following restaurant locations are labelled as "temporarily closed" on the company's official website, according to USA Today.

Alabama:

  1. Decatur
  2. Huntsville
  3. Mobile

Arizona:

  1. Oro Valley

California:

  1. Fremont
  2. Montclair
  3. Rohnert Park
  4. Sacramento
  5. San Diego
  6. Torrance

Colorado:

  1. Denver
  2. Lakewood
  3. Lone Tree
  4. Wheat Ridge

Florida:

  1. Altamonte Springs
  2. Daytona Beach Shores
  3. Gainesville
  4. Hialeah
  5. Jacksonville (Commerce Center Drive)
  6. Jacksonville (Baymeadows Road)
  7. Jacksonville (City Station Drive)
  8. Kissimmee
  9. Largo
  10. Leesburg
  11. Orlando (E. Colonial Dr.)
  12. Orlando (W. Colonial Dr.)
  13. Orlando (Golden Sky Lane)
  14. Sanford
  15. Tampa (East Busch Blvd.)
  16. Tampa (Palm Pointe Dr.)

Georgia:

  1. Athens
  2. Dublin
  3. Roswell

Idaho:

  1. Lewiston

Illinois:

  1. Bloomingdale
  2. Danville

Indiana:

  1. Elkhart
  2. Indianapolis (N. Shadeland Ave.)

Iowa:

  1. Waterloo

Kansas:

  1. Kansas City
  2. Olathe

Louisiana:

  1. Bossier City

Maryland:

  1. Columbia
  2. Gaithersburg
  3. Laurel
  4. Silver Spring

Mississippi:

  1. Jackson

Missouri:

  1. Jefferson City

New Jersey:

  1. Bridgewater
  2. East Brunswick
  3. Ledgewood
  4. Lawrenceville

New York:

  1. Amherst
  2. Buffalo
  3. Kingston
  4. Lakewood
  5. Nanuet
  6. Rochester
  7. Poughkeepsie
  8. Scarsdale
  9. Stony Brook
  10. Williamsville

North Carolina:

  1. Burlington
  2. Cary
  3. Durham
  4. Rocky Mount

North Dakota:

  1. Grand Forks

Oklahoma:

  1. Lawton
  2. Oklahoma City
  3. Stillwater

Pennsylvania:

  1. Erie

South Carolina:

  1. Myrtle Beach

Tennessee:

  1. Memphis

Texas:

  1. Dallas (E. Technology Blvd.)
  2. Dallas (Vantage Point Dr.)
  3. Houston
  4. Lake Jackson
  5. Longview
  6. Lufkin
  7. Pasadena
  8. Tyler

Virginia:

  1. Colonial Heights
  2. Newport News
  3. Williamsburg

Washington:

  1. Silverdale

Wisconsin:

  1. La Crosse
  2. Wauwatosa

