Red Lobster shuts down multiple restaurants, check out full list of closed locations
After considering filing for bankruptcy last month, popular seafood chain Red Lobster has now shut down multiple restaurants in the US. On Monday, the Florida-based restaurant chain closed 87 locations across 27 states. These abrupt closures come after years of financial woes.
Red Lobster struggled financially in recent years
In 2023, Red Lobster lost $11 million following its Endless Shrimp promotion. At the time, Ludovic Garnier, the CFO of Thai Union Group, which holds a stake in the company, said, "Something which was different from our expectations is the proportion of the people selecting this promotion was much higher compared to expectation."
Full list of Red Lobster closed locations:
The following restaurant locations are labelled as "temporarily closed" on the company's official website, according to USA Today.
Alabama:
- Decatur
- Huntsville
- Mobile
Arizona:
- Oro Valley
California:
- Fremont
- Montclair
- Rohnert Park
- Sacramento
- San Diego
- Torrance
Colorado:
- Denver
- Lakewood
- Lone Tree
- Wheat Ridge
Florida:
- Altamonte Springs
- Daytona Beach Shores
- Gainesville
- Hialeah
- Jacksonville (Commerce Center Drive)
- Jacksonville (Baymeadows Road)
- Jacksonville (City Station Drive)
- Kissimmee
- Largo
- Leesburg
- Orlando (E. Colonial Dr.)
- Orlando (W. Colonial Dr.)
- Orlando (Golden Sky Lane)
- Sanford
- Tampa (East Busch Blvd.)
- Tampa (Palm Pointe Dr.)
Georgia:
- Athens
- Dublin
- Roswell
Idaho:
- Lewiston
Illinois:
- Bloomingdale
- Danville
Indiana:
- Elkhart
- Indianapolis (N. Shadeland Ave.)
Iowa:
- Waterloo
Kansas:
- Kansas City
- Olathe
Louisiana:
- Bossier City
Maryland:
- Columbia
- Gaithersburg
- Laurel
- Silver Spring
Mississippi:
- Jackson
Missouri:
- Jefferson City
New Jersey:
- Bridgewater
- East Brunswick
- Ledgewood
- Lawrenceville
New York:
- Amherst
- Buffalo
- Kingston
- Lakewood
- Nanuet
- Rochester
- Poughkeepsie
- Scarsdale
- Stony Brook
- Williamsville
North Carolina:
- Burlington
- Cary
- Durham
- Rocky Mount
North Dakota:
- Grand Forks
Oklahoma:
- Lawton
- Oklahoma City
- Stillwater
Pennsylvania:
- Erie
South Carolina:
- Myrtle Beach
Tennessee:
- Memphis
Texas:
- Dallas (E. Technology Blvd.)
- Dallas (Vantage Point Dr.)
- Houston
- Lake Jackson
- Longview
- Lufkin
- Pasadena
- Tyler
Virginia:
- Colonial Heights
- Newport News
- Williamsburg
Washington:
- Silverdale
Wisconsin:
- La Crosse
- Wauwatosa