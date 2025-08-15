Remington recalls over 55,000 hairdryers due to dangerous defect. Here's why

Over 55,000 Remington-brand hairdryers have been recalled due to dangerous shock hazard and electrocution risk that could cause serious injury or even prove to be fatal. Over 55,000 Remington hairdryers have been recalled over electrocution risk(x/@USCPSC)

The official announcement stated that the faulty goods in question were sold exclusively through Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace, and Amazon from March 2024 to June 2025.The retail price of the items was between $25 and $32.

No injuries have been reported to date, however, users are advised to refrain from using the devices and keep them unplugged.

The hairdryers can be identified with model number D3190DCDN - it has a purple body with black accents, three black operating buttons on the handle, and the brand name ‘Remington’ printed in white on one side of the device.

Why are the hairdryers dangerous?

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has detailed, “The handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, which presents a substantial product hazard to consumers, posing the risk of death or serious injury from electrocution or shock if the hair dryers fall into water while plugged in.”

The immersion protection device is a critical safety function that disconnects power in the event that the appliance comes in contact with water while being connected to a power source. Appliances lacking this feature put users at risk, especially in water-exposed environments such as bathrooms, where hair dryers are typically used.

How to get a refund?

The importer of the recalled hairdryers, Empower Brands, has offered a full refund for customers who purchased the faulty model.

Here is the information detailing how to contact Empower Brands:

Phone no.: 1-844-695-2134

Email:HairdryerRecall@Spectrumbrands.com

You can also visit the ‘Remington product recalls’ page on the company’s website for more information.