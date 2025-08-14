Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest: Revamp your home with a minimum 40% off on mattresses and furniture

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest offers up to 40% off on furniture and mattresses, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home in style.

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details checkDetails

₹7,837

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x48x5) View Details checkDetails

₹5,710

Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

Driftingwood Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed With Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Upholstered Grey Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Walnut Mattress Thickness upto 8Inch View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

RJ ART Wooden Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Palang Double Bed for Hotels | Solid Sheesham Wood, Honey View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

Torque - Galster 12 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Right Side, Dark Grey & Light Grey) | U Shape Sectional Sofa Set with Cup Holder & Storage with 4 Puffy | 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹53,999

Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,998

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹26,598

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing, Computer Table for Home (Flower Wenge - L100 x B50 x H134 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

FURNITUREWALLET Writing Study Table for Home and Office | Study Desk | Work from Home Table Honey Finish (Natural Brown Finish) View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

ABOUT SPACE Study Table with 4 Tier Book Shelf - Computer Table with Storage for PC, Laptop & Writing DIY Engineered Wood Office Table for Home [White & Oak Red L 120 x B 53 x H 124.5 cm] View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

INNOWIN Jazz High Back Office Chair | Mesh Ergonomic Chair with Multi-Tilt Lock, Lumbar Support, Strong Nylon Base | Home & Office Seating (Black)| 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,399

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,389

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2025 Edition) Ergonomic Office Chair for Work|5 year Warranty|Intelli-Adapt Recline Mechanism | Wired Korean Mesh for Superior Durability | Installation Provided | Black & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,490

The Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest is here, giving your home a fresh update without straining your budget. With discounts starting at 40% on mattresses, beds, study tables and office chairs, it is the perfect chance to blend comfort with style. From sturdy beds that promise restful nights to study tables designed for productivity, every piece adds both function and personality to your space.

Stylish furniture and comfy mattresses from Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest bring fresh charm and comfort to every corner of your home.
You might be looking to replace an ageing mattress or bring in modern furniture to suit your décor, and the sale makes it easy to refresh every room. Thoughtful deals on quality pieces mean you can create a space that reflects your lifestyle, all while enjoying significant savings during this limited-time Amazon Furniture Sale.

 

Top deals on furniture at the Amazon Sale

Mattresses with up to 40% off on Amazon

Upgrade your sleep setup with comfortable mattresses at up to 40 per cent off during the Amazon Furniture Sale. Choose from memory foam, orthopaedic and spring options designed for better support and restful nights. With quality materials and long-lasting comfort, these mattresses cater to every sleep preference, making it the perfect time to refresh your bedroom and enjoy both style and savings.

 

1.

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5)
2.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)
3.

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x48x5)
Double beds with up to 40% off on Amazon

Bring home style and sturdiness with double beds at up to 40 per cent off in the Amazon Furniture Sale. From sleek modern frames to classic wooden designs, there is something to match every décor. Crafted for durability and comfort, these beds are perfect for restful sleep while adding charm to your bedroom, all while keeping your budget in check.

4.

Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty
5.

Driftingwood Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed With Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Upholstered Grey Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Walnut Mattress Thickness upto 8Inch
6.

RJ ART Wooden Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Palang Double Bed for Hotels | Solid Sheesham Wood, Honey
Sofa sets with up to 40% off on Amazon

Transform your living room with sofa sets available at up to 40 per cent off during the Amazon Furniture Sale. Explore a range of styles, from contemporary minimal designs to plush, cosy seating options. Built for comfort and made to last, these sofas create a welcoming atmosphere for family gatherings while giving your space a stylish and budget-friendly makeover.

7.

Torque - Galster 12 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Right Side, Dark Grey & Light Grey) | U Shape Sectional Sofa Set with Cup Holder & Storage with 4 Puffy | 3 Years Warranty
8.

Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty
9.

Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish)
Study tables with up to 40% off on Amazon

Boost productivity with functional and stylish study tables at up to 40 per cent off in the Amazon Furniture Sale. Choose from compact designs for small rooms or spacious layouts with storage for added convenience. These study tables are crafted to enhance comfort and focus, making them an ideal addition for students, professionals or anyone working from home.

11.

FURNITUREWALLET Writing Study Table for Home and Office | Study Desk | Work from Home Table Honey Finish (Natural Brown Finish)
12.

ABOUT SPACE Study Table with 4 Tier Book Shelf - Computer Table with Storage for PC, Laptop & Writing DIY Engineered Wood Office Table for Home [White & Oak Red L 120 x B 53 x H 124.5 cm]
Office chairs with up to 40% off on Amazon

Enjoy comfort during long working hours with office chairs at up to 40 per cent off in the Amazon Furniture Sale. Featuring ergonomic designs, adjustable height and cushioned seating, these chairs are built for better posture and productivity. Perfect for home or office setups, they blend style, function and savings to support a more comfortable work environment.

13.

INNOWIN Jazz High Back Office Chair | Mesh Ergonomic Chair with Multi-Tilt Lock, Lumbar Support, Strong Nylon Base | Home & Office Seating (Black)| 3 Years Warranty
14.

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black)
15.

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2025 Edition) Ergonomic Office Chair for Work|5 year Warranty|Intelli-Adapt Recline Mechanism | Wired Korean Mesh for Superior Durability | Installation Provided | Black & Grey
  • What is the Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest?

    It is a limited-time sale offering discounts of up to 40% on a wide range of furniture and mattresses on Amazon.

  • Which products are included in the sale?

    The sale covers mattresses, beds, sofa sets, study tables, office chairs and more, catering to different styles and home needs.

  • How long will the sale last?

    The Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest runs for a short duration around the Independence Day period, so it is best to shop early.

  • Can I get free delivery during the sale?

    Many items in the Amazon Furniture Sale offer free or discounted delivery, depending on the seller and your location.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
