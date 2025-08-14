Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest: Revamp your home with a minimum 40% off on mattresses and furniture
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 01:42 pm IST
Amazon Freedom Furniture Fest offers up to 40% off on furniture and mattresses, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home in style.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details
|
₹7,837
|
|
|
Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details
|
|
|
|
Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Double Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x48x5) View Details
|
₹5,710
|
|
|
Wooden Street Harper Bed | Premium Engineered Wood Queen Size Bed with Box Storage, (82 L x 62 W x 32 H Inches) | Strong & Durable Modern Double Beds - Columbian Walnut Finish with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹12,799
|
|
|
Driftingwood Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed With Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Upholstered Grey Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Walnut Mattress Thickness upto 8Inch View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
RJ ART Wooden Queen Size Bed Without Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed for Bedroom Furniture | Palang Double Bed for Hotels | Solid Sheesham Wood, Honey View Details
|
₹15,199
|
|
|
Torque - Galster 12 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Right Side, Dark Grey & Light Grey) | U Shape Sectional Sofa Set with Cup Holder & Storage with 4 Puffy | 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹53,999
|
|
|
Home Centre 5 Seater Berry Fabric Sofa|Fabric Sofa Set for Living Room|(Beige)|2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹29,998
|
|
|
Mamta Furniture Wooden Solid Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa Set with Cream Cushions (5 Seater Sofa 3+1+1, Teak Finish) View Details
|
₹26,598
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing, Computer Table for Home (Flower Wenge - L100 x B50 x H134 cm) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
FURNITUREWALLET Writing Study Table for Home and Office | Study Desk | Work from Home Table Honey Finish (Natural Brown Finish) View Details
|
₹7,899
|
|
|
ABOUT SPACE Study Table with 4 Tier Book Shelf - Computer Table with Storage for PC, Laptop & Writing DIY Engineered Wood Office Table for Home [White & Oak Red L 120 x B 53 x H 124.5 cm] View Details
|
₹4,899
|
|
|
INNOWIN Jazz High Back Office Chair | Mesh Ergonomic Chair with Multi-Tilt Lock, Lumbar Support, Strong Nylon Base | Home & Office Seating (Black)| 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹7,399
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details
|
₹3,389
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2025 Edition) Ergonomic Office Chair for Work|5 year Warranty|Intelli-Adapt Recline Mechanism | Wired Korean Mesh for Superior Durability | Installation Provided | Black & Grey View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
View More Products