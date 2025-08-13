Walmart hand soap recall: Here's why DermaRite products were recalled. Full list

DermaRite Industries LLC, a New Jersey-based company that manufactures healthcare products, has voluntarily recalled several commodities it had distributed, including hand soap, cleanser, and analgesic, due to “microbial contamination”, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed. According to the company’s official announcement, the contaminated products can cause “life-threatening” health issues, as per People. Life-threatening sepsis risk sparks urgent recall of hand soap nationwide (Unsplash)

The FDA posted DermaRite Industries LLC’s announcement dated August 8, 2025, on their website. According to the announcement, DermaRite has asked its distributors and customers “to immediately examine available inventory and destroy all affected products.”

Per the company’s announcement, the products it has recalled contain Burkholderia cepacia, which can cause “serious and life-threatening infections."

Infection caused by these contaminated products can “spread into the bloodstream” of immunocompromised individuals, “leading to life-threatening sepsis”, DermaRite announced.

“To date, DermaRite has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall,” the company added.

What is Burkholderia cepacia?

Burkholderia cepacia is a group of bacteria that can easily infect individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic lung diseases like cystic fibrosis, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The germs, which are found in water and soil, can spread from person to person. Due to its antimicrobial resistance, Burkholderia cepacia can be pretty difficult to treat. Early symptoms of infections caused by Burkholderia cepacia include fever and fatigue.

