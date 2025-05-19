Rep. Lauren Boebert reignites Kid Rock dating rumours after Rock N Rodeo appearance

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert reignited rumours about dating Kid Rock after her appearance at the latter's Rock N Rodeo. In a now-viral social media post, the Colorado representative is seen flashing a grin while posing alongside the 54-year-old musician. Lauren Boebert reignites Kid Rock dating rumours(X)

Rep. Lauren Boebert reignites Kid Rock dating rumours after viral Rock N Rodeo photo

On Sunday, conservative radio host Dana Loesch took to X to share a photo of herself and her husband posing with Boebert and Rock. The group photo was shot at the All Summer Long singer's musical event in Texas on Saturday, per Daily Mail.

For the outing, which netizens claimed to be a “double date,” Boebert and Rock donned cowboy hats to match the theme of the rock and roll rodeo event, which was a part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals. The 38-year-old MAGA representative added a patriotic touch to her ensemble with American flag-themed boots.

“Last night,” Loesch captioned her post, which raised several eyebrows. Netizens inquired if Boebert and Rock were “together” as the photo reignited the rumours which began earlier this year. Back in February, the duo made headlines after a video of them getting into a cab together in Washington, DC, at 2:30 am went viral.

Their taxi ride came after they partied together to celebrate Donald Trump's return to the White House. The following day, TMZ released a clip of them chatting. The outlet reported at the time that “Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed.”