Lauren Boebert's hilarious gaffe: Mixes up Oliver Stone with Roger Stone at JFK files hearings

Lauren Boebert found herself the subject of online ridicule after a blunder at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, where she confused acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone with political strategist and Donald Trump ally Roger Stone. Lauren Boebert faces ridicule for confusing Oliver Stone with Roger Stone during a Congressional hearing on JFK's assassination.(REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

The mix-up occurred during testimony about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as witnesses presented claims that three deceased CIA agents were involved in the tragic event. Boebert’s gaffe quickly sparked backlash, overshadowing the serious nature of the hearing.

Boebert confuses Oliver and Roger Stone

During the hearing, Bobert said, “Mr. Stone, you wrote a book accusing [Lyndon Johnson] of being involved in the killing of President Kennedy, did these most recent releases confirm or negate your initial charge?” A confused Roger responded with, “No I didn’t. If you look clearly at the film. It accuses president Johnson of being complicit in the cover up of the case but not in the assassination itself.”

Former Washington Post reporter and renowned author on the Kennedy assassination, Jefferson Morley quickly chimed in to correct Boebert’s mistake. The journalist told her, “I think you’re confusing Mr Oliver Stone with Mr Roger Stone. It’s Roger Stone that implicated LBJ in the assassination of the president, not my friend Oliver Stone,” as reported by The Independent.

As the director got a hint of what the journalist was explaining, he could be seen turning around and chuckling. Boebert, meanwhile sheepishly said, “I may have misinterpreted that. I apologise.”

Netizens react to the hilarious mix-up by Boebert

A user wrote, “Next question: who framed Roger Rabbit?” A second user wrote, “Faux News Education.” A third user wrote, “This is all the time with Boebert. She is never prepared. Can someone write her presentation and give her a teleprompter. I'm thinking of a character in the Wizard of f Oz. Hmmmm... who could that be.. Hint... Hanging out in the Florida cornfields. If she were a teacher (though that would be a stretch), the kids would eat her alive. OMG.”

Another user wrote, “Cue the ''Curb Your Enthusiam'' theme.” While another user wrote, “Even with high prices, I’ll throw a few dozen eggs on her face!”

Roger Stone is a political operative and author of The Man Who Killed Kennedy, which claims LBJ was involved in JFK's assassination. In contrast, Oliver Stone is a renowned filmmaker best known for JFK, a 1991 film that delves into the conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy's death.