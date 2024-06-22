Rep Pramila Jayapal mocks sensitive news coverage of a rape case of a 13-year-old girl by an immigrant in NYC

During an interview hosted by Joy Reid on MSNBC, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) laughed when the host read a Fox News chyron about a case where an immigrant bound, gagged and raped a 13-year-old girl in Queens Park. The conversation sparked when Reid highlighted that a strong majority of the population favoured the deportment of illegal immigrants. To this, Jayapal argued that a better way to deal with this is to let the illegal immigrants do their work easily. Pramila Jayapal mocked the sensitive news coverage of rape of a 13-year-old by an immigrant.(Courtesy: Pramila’s official website)

Congresswoman Jayapal says, ‘There’s a lot of fearmongering’

According to the New York Post, after Jayapal pushed forward President Joe Biden’s order to extend permanent residency status to migrant spouses of US citizens who have lived in the country for at least 10 years, “there’s a lot of fearmongering”, she complained.

Reid picked up the conversation again as she cited media coverage of the announcement where the MSNBC banner said, “Soon: Biden announces legal protections for undocumented spouses of citizens. CNN’s banner said Biden announces new protections for some undocumented spouses. Here was Fox’s banner, Migrant arrested for raping 13-year-old New York City girl.”

Jayapal laughed at the mention of the banners containing sensitive news and said “Yes” to which the host replied, “And so I think that’s part of the problem,” and Jayapal simply agreed.

Reid let out a final remark “You have a lot of fearmongering” in the conversation.

Also Read: Melania may choose Trump's running mate as she breaks cover in Manhattan; ex campaign aide claims

A 13-year-old girl was raped by an immigrant in NYC

In an appalling incident, as reported by the New York Post, an illegal immigrant named Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi sexually abused a minor and recorded the sick deed. The 25-year-old immigrant from Ecuador who illegally entered the country in 2021 held the victim and a boy at knifepoint and bound them before sexually abusing the girl. Christian was ordered to leave the country by an immigration judge in 2022 but he did not obey the order and extended his illegal stay.