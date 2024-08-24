RFK Jr. officially suspends 2024 presidential run, throws support behind Trump in Pennsylvania filing

RFK Jr. has officially suspended his 2024 presidential campaign and publicly endorsed Donald Trump, according to a recent court filing in Pennsylvania. The move marks a dramatic political shift, as the Kennedy scion, who had been vying for the presidential bid as an independent candidate, now aligns with Trump’s vision for the upcoming election. Kennedy campaign accused of being spoiler, Donald Trump favours RFK Jr. over Joe Biden(Getty Images via AFP/AP)

Kennedy announced that while his name will stay on the ballot in most states, both Republican and Democratic, he plans to withdraw it from swing states where his presence could influence the outcome

RFK Jr. officially suspends Presidential run

The formal announcement of RFK Jr.'s campaign suspension came shortly after speculation that he would end his bid and support the Republican candidate against the Democrats. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, also hinted the same during a recent appearance. Despite not being a major contender, Kennedy had enough influence to affect the presidential race, as indicated by several polling.

Court records in Pennsylvania revealed Kennedy’s decision, following his earlier move to remove his name from the Arizona ballot. According to the POST, talks between Trump supporters and Kennedy's group, along with how he felt left out by the Democrats during the campaign, influenced his choice. He made the announcement just a day after the Democratic National Convention concluded with Kamala Harris being named the official nominee.

‘Not terminating my campaign’

In a recent press conference, Kennedy, who had previously branded Trump as a “sociopath” and “terrible human being,” has shifted his stance to support him. Texts obtained by The New Yorker reveal Kennedy’s earlier criticisms of Trump. Despite Trump’s earlier dismissal of Kennedy as a “Radical Left Lunatic” and a “WASTED PROTEST VOTE,” they met at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign,” Kennedy said in his rally recently. “I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” he added.

“When a predictably bungled debate performance precipitated the palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor," Kennedy was heard slamming the democrats for replacing Biden with Harris. "Also without an election, they installed a candidate who was so unpopular with voters that she dropped out in 2020 without winning a single delegate,” he added.

Trump said he would be ‘honoured’ by RFK Jr.’s endorsement

On Thursday morning, the Republican nominee hinted at an imminent endorsement and was really excited about it. In a speech in Phoenix, Kennedy laid out his plans and also took shots at the big media. He called out the Democratic Party for "betraying democracy" and launching “legal battles” against him and Donald Trump.

During a phone call with Fox & Friends, Trump described Kennedy Jr. as someone he has known for a long time. “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s, as you know, he’s a little different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. Very good person,” he said.

“If he endorsed me. I would be honored by it. I would be very honored by it,” Trump continued. “He really has his heart in the right place. He is a respected person. Women love some of his policies, and I guess some people don’t like some of his policies.”