Roblox down: Over thousand users complain of issues amid widespread outage; how to fix error code 2

Roblox, the popular online game platform and game creation system, appeared to run into problems on November 30, Sunday. Several users complained about facing issues on social media. At the time of writing, over a thousand users were facing problems as per Downdetector. Roblox reportedly ran into problems on Sunday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Downdetector noted “User reports indicate problems with Roblox since 8:07 PM EST.”

According to Downdetector, 63 percent people faced issues with their server connection. The map showed that problems were mostly faced by those on the east coast, in places like New York and Atlanta.

No cause for the outage is known as of now, and Roblox has not issued any statement on the incident. As of now, server status indicates that all systems are operational, despite many complaining that Roblox is down for them.

Reactions to Roblox outage

Several people expressed their frustrations with Roblox being down. One person on X remarked, “Roblox is down NOOOOO MY CENTAURA STREAK-.” This refers to Centaura on Roblox, and to get a streak, one must have a high number of kills in a single match.

Another user commented, “NICE ITS DOWN!!! OMG.”

Roblox: How to fix error code 2?

Roblox Error Code 2 appears when there is a connection failure. This means the device has failed to establish a proper connection with the game's server.

Some quick ways to fix this is to check your personal internet connection, restarting the equipment, or disabling VPN or Proxy. However, this error also occurs in case of server outage or downtime, which appears to be the case here. In such incidents, there are no fixes that will work on the user side of things.