US woman calls out online negativity about India: ‘India has given me more happiness than America’

A US woman travelling across India has sparked a lively online discussion after posting a video that challenges the stereotype that the country is defined solely by its poorer or chaotic areas. A US woman shared a clip praising India’s comfort and diversity.(Instagram/sierraliliann)

Filming inside a mall, the traveller, identified as Sierra Liliann, shared a spirited take on why many foreigners overlook the country’s modern, comfortable and culturally rich spaces.

Traveller highlights India’s comfort and affordability

In her video, Sierra is seen walking through a bustling shopping mall while speaking about her experience. She can be heard saying, “You can have a luxurious time in India as long as you don't come here and act all broke. Look at this place. Like, they have everything. I just got one of these full body massages for four US dollars. Oh my god, they have a Birkenstocks store too, and an H and M, yes, Adidas, and they got a Bath and Body Works. If you think India is only, like, dirty places and run down cities, you're not going to the right places.”

Text overlaid on her clip reads, “Why do people only show the worst part of India”, hinting at her frustration with selective portrayals of the country.

Calls for balanced travel content

Along with the video, Sierra posted a caption questioning why social media rarely showcases India’s diverse and modern landscapes. “Where are the viral videos showing this India? Videos of the rich and deep culture, the kind welcoming people, the first class malls and shopping centres, the clean and beautiful cities? Where are the videos of the backwaters of Kerala? The modern tech hub that is Bengaluru? The ancient temples nestled in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand? India has some really rough places, it’s true.”

She added that travellers should highlight the country’s beauty rather than contributing only to negative stereotypes. “But as travellers, we should be showing the parts of this country that are so wonderful, not only the bad parts. I’m not saying the bad parts can’t be shared, but those parts shouldn’t be seen as the representation of the entire nation. India has given me more happiness than I ever found in America, that’s why when people only talk about the bad parts it makes me really sad. There is so much more to this beautiful country than what these viral videos show the world. What do you think about this current online trend of people only showing the bad parts of India?”

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

The clip amassed a flurry of responses from social media users. One viewer commented that it was “refreshing to see a traveller show the India they know exists but rarely gets filmed”. Another user wrote that “it is always foreigners who highlight our good side while we stay busy criticising our own country”. A third person remarked that “every nation has rough areas and nice areas but only India gets judged for the former”. Another user felt that “her message is valid because most influencers chase negativity for clicks”.