Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session on immigration and other issues, Trump says ‘hopefully other Governors…’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called his state’s legislature into a special session to pass an immigration bill aiming to align with executive orders Donald Trump is expected to sign after his inauguration. DeSantis has called the special session for the week of January 27, after Trump is sworn in, allowing state legislators time to draft policy changes to complement the upcoming president’s administration's immigration policy. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session on immigration and other issues (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(AP)

‘I am calling on the legislature to appropriate funding for detention, relocation’

DeSantis shared this update on X, writing, “President-elect Trump was elected with a mandate to stop illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens already in our country. State and local officials in Florida will actively facilitate the Trump Administration’s policies against illegal immigration, and to do that we need to immediately set aside and approve the necessary funding and resources now.”

He added, “As part of the special session I called for January 27, the week after President Trump is sworn in, I am calling on the legislature to appropriate funding for detention, relocation, transportation infrastructure, local law enforcement support, and everything else needed for Florida to carry out this mission.”

Trump shared DeSantis’ post on Truth Social, saying, “Thank you Ron, hopefully other Governors will follow!”

DeSantis opened up about the special session in another post. “Today, I called for a special session of the Florida legislature the week of January 27 to prepare Florida to lead on the Trump Administration’s deportation program. We will allocate resources and ensure state and local officials in Florida are supporting these efforts,” he wrote.

He added, “We have no time to waste. Florida must lead. While we are in special session, we should also address key issues facing our state: ballot initiative integrity, disaster relief, and condominium regulations.”

Trump’s transition team has reportedly prepared several executive orders for Day One of his administration. They will focus on various issues, but immigration is expected to be one of Trump’s top campaign issues. A Trump campaign official told NBC News in November that it will be “like nothing you’ve seen in history.”

Back in November, Trump said that border security will be his top priority after assuming office in January. “It’s not a question of a price tag,” the president-elect told NBC News. “It’s not — really, we have no choice.”

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries — and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” he added. “There is no price tag.”