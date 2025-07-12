Rosie O'Donnell citizenship row: Why American comedian moved to Ireland after Trump's 2024 win

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened American talk show host and comedian Rosie O'Donnell, saying he might revoke her citizenship amid her criticism of his administration's handling of weather forecasting agencies in the wake of the deadly Texas floods. O'Donnell is currently in Dublin, Ireland, along with her 12-year-old son. Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland in January(@rosie/Instagram)

"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!," he added.

Under US law, the president cannot revoke the citizenship of an American-born citizen. Rosie O'Donnell was born in New York State.

She responded to Trump's threat on Instagram, saying the president opposes her because she "stands in direct opposition with all he represents." The 63-year-old moved to Ireland in January. In a March TikTok video, the comedian said that she would return to the US “when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America.”

Why Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland

O’Donnell, a vocal Trump critic since 2006, cited the political environment after Trump’s 2024 re-election as a key reason for leaving the US. In a March 2025 TikTok video, she described the situation as “heartbreaking” and “hard for me personally,” emphasizing that “the personal is political.”

She told The New York Times, “I never thought he would win again… But I said, ‘If he does, I’m going to move,’ and my therapist said, ‘Well, let’s make a real plan.’”

O’Donnell was born in Commack, New York, to Irish-American parents with grandparents from County Donegal. She noted, “I see reflections of myself in this country… and my very Irish childhood.”