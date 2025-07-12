Trump to revoke Rosie O'Donnell's American citizenship? President calls her ‘Threat to Humanity’

US President Donald Trump expressed his outrage at his longtime critic Rosie O'Donnell by calling her a “threat to humanity” and threatening to revoke her US citizenship. Donald Trump said Rosie O'Donnell can stay in Ireland if the nation wants her.(Getty)

In a blistering social media post, Trump, 79, said, “Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

The President went on to say that the comedian can stay in Ireland if the nation wants her.

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he concluded.

Also Read: What is bubonic plague? History, causes, symptoms as Arizona's Coconino County reports first ‘Black Death’ since 2007

Rosie O'Donnell's latest anti-Trump interview

Trump's rant came following Rosie O'Donnell's July 7 HuffPost interview, in which she talked about her decades-long conflict with the former president and her 2024 relocation to Ireland prior to Trump's reelection.

O'Donnell, 63, stated, “I look at America and I feel overwhelmingly depressed,” referring to her desire to take care of her autistic 12-year-old son and safeguard her mental health.

“I knew what [the Trump administration] was planning to do, because I read Project 2025. I know what he's capable of. And I didn't want to put myself through another four years of him being in charge.”

She said she left before Trump's inauguration because “I wasn't going to take any chances.”

Rosie O'Donnell reacts to Trump's recent warning

In reaction to Trump's Saturday post, O'Donnell described as a “criminal,” “con man,” and “sexual abusing liar.”

“I stand in direct opposition [of] all he represents,” she wrote on Instagram. “So do millions of others.”

Trump government has attempted to cancel the green cards of foreign-born activists who have opposed the nation's foreign policy choices, especially in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The administration insists that it is abiding by the law and that these people pose a threat to the nation.