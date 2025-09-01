Rudy Giuliani net worth: How rich is former New York City mayor

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, was involved in a serious car accident in New Hampshire on August 30. The 81-year-old was assisting a domestic‑violence victim when the accident took place, and suffered a fractured vertebrae. The news was shared by Michael Ragusa, his representative, on X. Rudy Giuliani is now in ‘good spirits and recovering tremendously', his representative shared. (AP)

Notably, Giuliani is now in ‘good spirits and recovering tremendously', as per the update. Amid this, here's a look at Giuliani's net worth.

Rudy Giuliani net worth 2025

Giuliani was once reportedly worth over $50 million. However, when he was asked to pay $148 million in damages to two Georgia election workers in a defamation case, he filed for bankruptcy. This was in December 2023. A judge later dismissed his case in 2024.

Notably, Giuliani has had a long and illustrious legal career that saw him serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and acted as the personal attorney to Donald Trump.

His net worth as of 2025 is not exactly known. However, Fortune in January 2025 reported that Giuliani's total assets are worth $10 million. Court filings had shown that as of last May, he had just over $1 million in a retirement account, besides having around $94,000 in personal cash and around $237,000 in his company’s account, the publication added. HT.com has not been able to independently verify this information.

How did Rudy Giuliani get into the accident

On Saturday night, in New Hampshire, Giuliani got into a car accident. Before the accident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident, the statement from his representative said. He had rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived, in order to ensure her safety, the statement continued.

After that, he was on the highway when his vehicle was struck from behind at high speed.

He was then taken to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg, the statement noted.