Russia denounces Biden's ‘boorish' remarks about Putin as ‘Hollywood cowboy behaviour’

The Kremlin on Thursday hit back at US President Joe Biden, stating that his recent remarks about Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were a “disgrace for the United States”. U.S. President Joe Biden, right and Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AP)

“Such boorish statements from the mouth of a US leader are hardly capable of hurting the head of another country in any way, much less President Putin. But it is a great shame for the country itself,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as per TASS. “It debases those who use such vocabulary.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Peskov added that Biden's comments were clearly "demonstrating Hollywood cowboy behavior to cater to domestic political interests."

The Kremlin spokesperson emphasised that he wants his team to "compile and find a single insulting statement" that Putin has made about Biden. He continued, "If the president of such a country uses such language, he should be ashamed of himself."

At a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, Biden referred to Putin as a “crazy SOB” and warned that nuclear war is always a possibility.

“We have a crazy SOB like Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate.”

His comments coincided with the US plans to announce “major sanctions” against Moscow in response to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death.

Also Read: Biden ‘will be happy’ to impose major sanctions on Russia for 'what it's done' to Navalny, Ukraine

Biden attacks against Putin intensified after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Biden has previously called Putin a butcher, a war criminal, a killer, and a pure thug. Shortly after Russian invasion into Ukraine, he stated that Putin “cannot stay in power”.

Last week, the US President held Putin and “his thugs” responsible for the death Navalny.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did," Biden said at the White House after Russia announced Navalny's death.

“Russian authorities are going to tell their own story. But make no mistake. Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death,” he added.

Hailing Navalny's for “bravely” challenging Russian government's "violence and corruption", the US President said he was "contemplating" extra moves to punish Russia.

“We're contemplating what else can be done. We're looking at a whole number of options, that's all I'll say right now,” he told reporters.

Also Read: Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin a ‘crazy SOB’ and says Donald Trump is no Navalny

US set to announce major sanctions on Russia

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also talked about the sanctions plan, asserting "it’s clear that President [Vladimir] Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny’s death."

“In response, at President Biden’s direction, we will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this week to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny and quite frankly, for all its actions over the course of this vicious and brutal war,” he said.