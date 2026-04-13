Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with the Chinese leadership on the escalation of the West Asia conflict and the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, amid a deepening global energy crisis. Russia's Lavrov to visit China for talks on Iran-US conflict, Hormuz blockade

Lavrov will visit Beijing at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing here.

His two-day visit comes in the immediate backdrop of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

China and Russia have a "no limits partnership" as described by their leaders - Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin - and have maintained strong political alignment on global and regional issues.

They have also maintained strategic and military ties with Iran.

China has been importing substantial amounts of Iranian oil over the years, disregarding US sanctions, and Trump's move to impose a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to impact Beijing in the long run.

China is also a major importer of Russian oil and gas.

During Lavrov's visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries will exchange views and coordinate positions on the development of bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Guo said.

On China-Russia ties, Guo said in recent years, both countries have continuously deepened their good-neighbourliness and friendship, expanded comprehensive strategic coordination, and pursued mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results.

The two countries have maintained close communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, making important contributions to advancing equitable and orderly world multi-polarity, reforming and improving global governance, and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

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