Sabu was battling health issues, had ‘medical emergency’ in 2023; revelations emerge after WWE icon's death

WWE and ECW legend Sabu, whose real name was Terry Brunk, has died, All Elite Wrestling confirmed on Sunday. He was 60 years old. The wrestling legend's retirement match took place just last month during the WrestleMania weekend. He beat Joel Janela. While Sabu's cause of death has not been released yet, we found that he was battling health issues and had to be hospitalized two years ago. WWE legend Sabu has passed away(X)

In 2023, the ECW legend was participating in the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, just on the second day, he suffered a ‘serious medical emergency’ on the show floor and had to be taken to the hospital. After the episode, he assured his fans, tweeting: “Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes ☝️”

Only last year, Sabu spoke about his health issues.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve felt better. I don’t feel really bad, but I feel pretty bad. My knee, my back, and my shoulders, they all need surgery. I’ve been going to the gym lately, but I have to suck it up and go. It’s never, ‘Alright, today I feel good.’ It’s like, ‘f^^k,’ and it’s tough… I need my knee and my shoulder replaced, but I haven’t gotten around to it," he said.

In a video statement on X, AEW announcer Taz reacted to Sabu's death. “Hey, guys. What’s up? Come to you with a heavy heart right now, as many of you might have heard, unfortunately, the legendary, the great Sabu has passed away last night, I believe, at the age of 60. Breaks my heart. I literally was just watching a video late last night. I was just messing around on YouTube. Then I saw an interview he did a year ago. His sense of humor, I know it."

“He had me laughing, and I was just watching this interview that was old. I was just thinking about him. It was just last night, literally last night. Then I got this news today from some ECW guys.”