Sabu dies: WWE icon was brutally beaten in last match, left with a bloodied face

ECW and WWE icon Sabu, whose real name was Terry Brunk, has died days after making his final appearance at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention, PWInsider reported, citing sources. We do not know other details about the circumstances around his death. WWE icon Sabu has died(X)

Sabu wrestled in his final match during the WrestleMania weekend. His retirement match saw him beat GCW star Joey Janela in the main event of the ninth annual Joey Janela's Spring Break. However, videos of the match show Sabu leaving with a bloodied face. At one point, he was also thrown into barbed wire.

Several WWE and ECW fans recalled Sabu's might in the ring, even after he had turned 60 years old. “This was nearly a month ago too. Legend went out having one last fucking insane match. God rest Sabu. Now he's in wrestling heaven throwing chairs at God's head,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“RIP Sabu. The last match was an experience I’ll never forget,” another one added.

“Sabu passed away giving it all in his last match just a month ago. A real GOAT,” a third fan wrote.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) posted an image of Sabu on X, with the text "In Memory of Sabu 1964 - 2025" written on it. “The wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” the caption further read.