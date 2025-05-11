Sabu dies at 60: What was the cause of death of WWE and ECW icon?

Sabu, the professional wrestling legend, passed away at the age of 60. According to PWInsider, the former ECW and WWE star passed away on May 11. His death occurs only a few weeks after he announced his retirement from professional wrestling after defeating Joey Janela in what was dubbed his “retirement match.” Sabu, the former ECW and WWE star passed away on May 11.(WWE)

Notably, Sabu was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion and regarded as one of the most inventive performers of his time.

What was Sabu's cause of death?

Although PWInsider has acknowledged the icon's passing, it is yet to provide details on his cause of death. Back in 2013, Sabu was hospitalized after a serious medical emergency, according to Squared Circle Expo.

The convention’s official Facebook page issued a statement and it was announced that Sabu would not be taking part at the remainder of the expo after having “a serious medical emergency on the show floor.” The wrestler was en route to a medical facility at the time, as per the statement.

Taking to X, then Twitter, Sabu too issued a brief statement, saying that he was doing better. He also expressed gratitude to fans for their well wishes, without revealing the reason behind his hospitalization.

Sabu dies at 60: Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, the legendary wrestler's friends and admirers have already started to pay their homage.

Francine, a fellow ECW alumnus, paid tribute to the legend, writing:"My heart is broken. Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always."

Rob Van Dam, his longtime colleague and opponent in the ring, honored him with a straightforward finger-pointing-up emoji, alluding to Sabu's famous ring posture.

The Blue Meanie, also known as Brian Heffron to ECW and WWE fans, wrote: “Rest In Peace Sabu… Thank you, I love you, I’ll miss you… I’m totally devastated.”

WWE star Damian Priest posted a broken heart and the same emoji, posting, “Rest easy, legend.”

After receiving wrestling training from his uncle Ed "The Sheik" Farhat, Sabu made his professional wrestling debut in 1985, initially in the United States before becoming well-known in Japan as a member of FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling) and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

His first term in ECW lasted from 1993 to 1995, and he returned later that year for a five-year tenure that defined the industry.

Following several championship reigns and epic matches, Sabu contributed to the global adoption of a hardcore wrestling style.