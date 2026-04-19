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Sacramento mass shooting: Multiple people shot near Home Depot parking lot at Howe Park
Multiple people have been shot at Howe Park in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has shared on social media.
Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 09:40 am IST
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Multiple people have been shot at Howe Park in Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has shared on Facebook.
“Deputies are on scene at Howe Park in Sacramento investigating a shooting involving multiple victims. At this time, there is no confirmed update on the condition of those involved. There is no suspect information available at this time,” the post reads.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.
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The incident took place near the Home Depot parking lot, according to Scanner Radio.{{/usCountry}}
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The incident took place near the Home Depot parking lot, according to Scanner Radio.{{/usCountry}}
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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